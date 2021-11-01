Spot the Robot Goes Rock 'N' Roll on Rolling Stones Hit, Jagger Ain't Got Nothing on It

Spot the robot dog has many talents, as proved since its launch, more than a year ago. Entertaining is one of them, as this funny-looking four-legged machine can be programmed to be a great dancer and it seems it has an affinity for rock ‘n’ roll.
40 years ago, one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands in the history of music released one of the most iconic albums in its career. Rolling Stones’ “Tattoo You” includes hits like “Start Me Up”, “Black Limousine” or “Waiting on a Friend”. Now, four decades later, the band released an anniversary edition of it, a perfect opportunity for Boston Dynamics’ quadruped Spot to move like Jagger. Literally.
The robotics company recently shared a funny video featuring the popular robot. Entitled “Spot Me Up”, the clip delights us with the machine’s own take on the “Start Me Up” song. The screen is split into two, with Jagger and his bandmates on the left and Spot and his robotic crew on the right. The versatile machines accurately replicate all the Rolling Stones moves, with one Spot even playing the drums, and another one acting as the lead singer, mimicking Jagger’s words.
The video was created in partnership with Mercury Studios, Polydor Records, and The Rolling Stones.
Spot is one versatile robot, and rock ‘n’ roll isn’t its only game. This multi-talented machine also showed its dancing skills on the “Uptown Funk” hit from Bruno Mars, and The Contours’ “Do You Love Me” rhythm and blues tune.
But the yellow robot dog has countless other applications, too. Even though it was only made available on the market over a year ago, it has been deployed at nuclear plants to detect radiation, at substations to inspect high-voltage facilities, in military camps, to take part in combat exercises, and it is even used as a damage assessor at dangerous sites that have been affected by tornadoes, hurricanes, or wildfires.
