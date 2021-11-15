5 Stanford Experiments With Smart Ankle Exoskeletons to Help You Walk Faster

4 HeroWear Apex Exosuit Is the Next Generation of Free-Movement Exoskeletons

3 Get Your Cyborg Groove On With This Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton

2 Researchers Are Teaching Robots to Share the Sidewalk With Pedestrians

1 Powerful, Transformable Robotic Suit Was Built to Help You Carry Heavy Objects

More on this:

Sportsmate 5 Is Dubbed the World's First Exoskeleton for Consumers, It Is AI-Powered

We’ve heard about exoskeletons a lot over the years, but most of them are designed specifically for medical rehabilitation, research purposes, military or industrial applications. 6 photos



Hong Kong-based startup Enhanced Robotics specializes in



The Sportsmate 5 weighs 5.5 lb (2.5 kg) and is made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic and aerospace aluminum alloy. It takes around 1 minute to strap it onto your waist and legs. Two powerful actuators on the Sportsmate 5 help you lift your legs and push your body forward, based on AI algorithms that learn the wearer’s gait behavior.



When you use the device outdoors, you can choose between Assistance or Resistance. The former is great for climbing stairs, hills, and so on, giving you that



There is also a Fitness mode available with the Sportsmate 5, which is great for burning calories and gaining muscle strength faster than in a conventional way. You can opt for the resistance level that best suits your needs. Enhanced Robotics also offers accessories for its wearable device, widening its range of applications. For instance, with the proper add-ons, you can also use the exoskeleton for weight lifting.



The Sportsmate 5 packs a 3000mAh battery that lasts you around three hours.



Right now, you can find the exoskeleton on



A Chinese company claims it’s developed the world’s first exoskeleton for consumers, an AI (artificial intelligence)-enabled device with powerful actuators, meant to help you become a better athlete.Hong Kong-based startup Enhanced Robotics specializes in exoskeleton robotics and claims its new product is made for everyone and everything. This wearable robot is called Sportsmate 5, and it can be used for both indoor and outdoor activities, making it easier to hike for longer distances, help you with your strength training, your Pilates, you name it.The Sportsmate 5 weighs 5.5 lb (2.5 kg) and is made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic and aerospace aluminum alloy. It takes around 1 minute to strap it onto your waist and legs. Two powerful actuators on the Sportsmate 5 help you lift your legs and push your body forward, based on AI algorithms that learn the wearer’s gait behavior.When you use the device outdoors, you can choose between Assistance or Resistance. The former is great for climbing stairs, hills, and so on, giving you that boost you need to move as light as air. The latter increases stability when you’re going downstairs or downhill. You get up to 18 Nm of assistance torque and up to 10 Nm resistance torque.There is also a Fitness mode available with the Sportsmate 5, which is great for burning calories and gaining muscle strength faster than in a conventional way. You can opt for the resistance level that best suits your needs. Enhanced Robotics also offers accessories for its wearable device, widening its range of applications. For instance, with the proper add-ons, you can also use the exoskeleton for weight lifting.The Sportsmate 5 packs a 3000mAh battery that lasts you around three hours.Right now, you can find the exoskeleton on Kickstarter . The device can be yours for a pledge of approximately $900, with the estimated delivery date being May 2022.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.