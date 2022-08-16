Sports Cars Are Fun but the Icon A5 Amphibious Sports Plane Takes It to Another Level

More on this:

1 This Restored Grumman Mallard Flying Boat is Classier Than a Yacht, More Useful Too

2 F-35 Lightnings Hover Over USS Tripoli Like Some Alien Spacecraft on Attack Runs

3 Hybrid Electric Saab 340B Testbed to Fly BAE Systems Energy Management Solutions

4 Forget a Catamaran, This Amphibious Private Aircraft Could Steal Its Thunder at a Marina

5 Enjoy Adventure Flying With the Amphibious Icon A5 - Comes With Its Own Trailer