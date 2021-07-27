Spooky Things Happen in the Middle of Nowhere, But There Is Hope

I tend to get very serious whenever someone is talking about "Ghostbusters". It's not as high up as "Star Wars" or "Jurassic Park" on my list, but it's right next to "Back to the Future". And even though I didn't want to see the 2016 version at first, I later found myself disappointed trying to watch it.
With that in mind, please allow me to be skeptical of this fourth film in the "Ghostbusters" franchise. Sequels rarely, if ever, live up to the original, but I do hope I'm wrong on this one. Having seen the latest trailer I'm somewhat tempted to pick up a ticket for Thanksgiving and see it on the big screen. And that means I might as well rewatch the whole series, just so I can be spiritually ready for the experience.
The trailer starts slowly, as we're introduced to the new middle of nowhere stage. Kind of brings back memories of "Courage the Cowardly Dog" doesn't it? There are several vehicles featured in the trailer, but anyone who has ever seen the film only wants to see one particular machine. The one that we have talked about several times before. A car that has inspired numerous replicas, even though some people may look down on it.
I'm talking about the Ecto-1. But as you would expect, they're not going to show it right away. The first scene with the car is somewhat reminiscent of "Transformers" when Mark Walhberg was working on "Optimus Prime". Although Ecto-1 wasn't created to go out for joy rides, it gets used to that extent. And I'm sure most fans of the movie would pay top dollar to get the same chance.
Paying homage to the first movies, some scenes are depicting three of the former heroes. As things get hectic in the small town of Summerville, it's up to a team of brave kids to save the day. With Ecto-1 at their side, there's a glimpse of one of the old paranormal experts, so we might be in for a treat. Now, all we can do is wait until November! Let's hope nothing strange happens in the neighborhood until then!
The trailer starts slowly, as we're introduced to the new middle of nowhere stage. Kind of brings back memories of "Courage the Cowardly Dog" doesn't it? There are several vehicles featured in the trailer, but anyone who has ever seen the film only wants to see one particular machine. The one that we have talked about several times before. A car that has inspired numerous replicas, even though some people may look down on it.
I'm talking about the Ecto-1. But as you would expect, they're not going to show it right away. The first scene with the car is somewhat reminiscent of "Transformers" when Mark Walhberg was working on "Optimus Prime". Although Ecto-1 wasn't created to go out for joy rides, it gets used to that extent. And I'm sure most fans of the movie would pay top dollar to get the same chance.
Paying homage to the first movies, some scenes are depicting three of the former heroes. As things get hectic in the small town of Summerville, it's up to a team of brave kids to save the day. With Ecto-1 at their side, there's a glimpse of one of the old paranormal experts, so we might be in for a treat. Now, all we can do is wait until November! Let's hope nothing strange happens in the neighborhood until then!