Splach Teases 2,600W Heavy-Duty Titan, Touts It as the SUV of the E-Scooter World

More on this:

1 World's First USB-C Rechargeable Scooter Can Now Be Unlocked Just by Getting on It

2 RoadRunner Tronic Hyperscooter Breaks All Rules, Hits an Insane Speed of 65 Mph

3 Premium Features at an Affordable Price, That's the New Splach Twin Scooter in a Nutshell

4 Transformer E-Scooter Is Also a Powerful Motorbike, Built for Rugged Terrains

5 Splach E-scooter is so Powerful, It’s Nowhere Near Street Legal for Europe