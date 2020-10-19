Splach E-scooter is so Powerful, It’s Nowhere Near Street Legal for Europe

That’s basically how it all started. This scooter you see before you can do just that, bunny-hop you all the way to the store. That’s if the old knees can take it. If you think they can’t, they will, as this is a full suspension scooter.
Now, the boys at Splach Bike actually, because that’s how it all started, make two models of this scooter line, the less powerful Ranger, and the beefed-up Turbo. For the sake of showing you what the team can do, were going to talk about the stronger Turbo.
So what’s the big deal? Well, the big deal is that this tiny-wheeled demon can really give you a run for your money. Before you go any further have a look at the video at the bottom to get a feel of what we’re talking about.
Indiegogo. Sure, it may seem a bit high. But don’t forget that this scooter is also electric. That being mentioned, we find a 52V 10.4Ah battery, but nothing about what sort of material went into its construction.
That battery is used to power an 800W motor on the rear wheel. I don’t know when’s the last time we saw this large a motor on something this small. Nonetheless, the team did it. And I'm sure we’re going to be thankful.
It’s like this. With the battery and motor, this rocket can shoot you around the streets at a max speed of 28mph (45kph). Some countries in Europe have a street legal limit for e-scooters at 15.5 mph (25kph), so this is nearly double that. For the U.S., this isn’t an issue.
Another important aspect to consider is this scooter’s range. We’re told we can get about a 19-22-mile (30-35km) range. Personally, I don’t feel like that’s much, but then again it seems to make up for this with a massive fun factor.
off-road riding, the adjustable suspension. Both the front and rear suspensions can be manually adjusted to suit the rider size and riding preference. It can also take a load of 264 lbs (120 kg), so don’t worry about just hopping on and going.
If you’re up for it, here in the US we can even take this romping through our local parks. Although, I don’t know how long before security shows up. But if you do happen to run into any sort on hills on your journey around town, this bad-boy is ready to tackle a near 25% incline. Now that alone is pretty impressive. That’s hard to do on your own two legs, let alone on such a small electric motor.
The entire frame is also composed of 6061-T6 aviation grade aluminum and gives the entire set-up a 39-lb (17.7kg) weight. Throw on a few levers and buttons here and there, and it can fold up to be carried in hand or fits neatly in the trunk of your car.
Do I think it’s worth it? Well, I would normally have a few more questions before purchasing something like this, but yeah, I think it’s hella sweet.
