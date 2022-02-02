Spirited 2023 BMW X5 M Going Under the Knife, Will Still Look Pretty

With the numerous new products that BMW has in the making, it is easy to forget about the X5 M, which is also getting ready to be refreshed.
Expected to premiere probably before the end of the year, the super SUV, which guns for the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, has returned to the spy arena, as our man with the cam spotted this prototype in Germany.
Finished in a dark shade of grey and with vinyl stickers hiding the changes at both ends, it looks almost identical to its predecessor, and that’s definitely a good thing, as the X5 is arguably one of the prettiest in its class.
It won’t go down the humongous grille route, even though the kidneys will probably be tweaked. The LED headlights are new too, and seem to be a bit slimmer and the front bumper will also be updated. Here, we can see that the brand’s designers dropped the vertical side air intakes, replacing them with horizontal ones that appear to be smaller. The lower grille is about the same size and still incorporates the sensor in the middle, part of the semi-autonomous driving system.
While the design of the tailgate will likely carry over, the taillights, partially wrapped in camouflage, should be new as well. Further down, the 2023 X5 M still sports vertical reflectors and an aggressive diffuser whose shape is shielded from prying eyes by the vinyl stickers. The quad exhaust pipes carry over unchanged, or to it seems, and the makeover could be topped off by new wheels, and paint finishes.
A curved display, perhaps identical to the one in the iX, will be the biggest upgrade inside, and power will still come from the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. The engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive, is rated at 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque in the current X5 M Competition, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds and up to 180 mph (290 kph) with the M Driver’s Pack.
Finished in a dark shade of grey and with vinyl stickers hiding the changes at both ends, it looks almost identical to its predecessor, and that’s definitely a good thing, as the X5 is arguably one of the prettiest in its class.
It won’t go down the humongous grille route, even though the kidneys will probably be tweaked. The LED headlights are new too, and seem to be a bit slimmer and the front bumper will also be updated. Here, we can see that the brand’s designers dropped the vertical side air intakes, replacing them with horizontal ones that appear to be smaller. The lower grille is about the same size and still incorporates the sensor in the middle, part of the semi-autonomous driving system.
While the design of the tailgate will likely carry over, the taillights, partially wrapped in camouflage, should be new as well. Further down, the 2023 X5 M still sports vertical reflectors and an aggressive diffuser whose shape is shielded from prying eyes by the vinyl stickers. The quad exhaust pipes carry over unchanged, or to it seems, and the makeover could be topped off by new wheels, and paint finishes.
A curved display, perhaps identical to the one in the iX, will be the biggest upgrade inside, and power will still come from the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. The engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive, is rated at 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque in the current X5 M Competition, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds and up to 180 mph (290 kph) with the M Driver’s Pack.