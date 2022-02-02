Spirited 2023 BMW X5 M Going Under the Knife, Will Still Look Pretty

More on this:

1 2023 BMW X5 M Facelift Rendered Into Existence, Looks Properly Menacing and Snazzy

2 Hitting 174 MPH in an Old BMW X5 M Is a Walk in the Park, Even on Public Roads

3 G05 BMW X5 M LCI Makes Surprise Appearance With Almost No Camouflage on the Body

4 2023 BMW X5 M LCI to Get Giant Curved Interior Display from Electric iX

5 BMW X5 M vs. Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe vs. X6 M50i: Motley Crew, Weird Result