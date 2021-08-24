Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reveals Doc Ock, Hints at Green Goblin Amidst Destruction

We’ve known for some time that the events of Loki would open up the Multiverse on the big screen and Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of two upcoming Marvel movies set to explore multiple space-time possibilities, the other being Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022).Here’s a quick recap of how we got here. First, Mysterio outed Peter Parker as Spider-Man at the end of Far from Home, which is where the action picks back up in this new movie. But then we’re also dealing with the events of the Loki TV series, where, spoiler alert, the main character’s romantic interest kills a variant of Kang the Conqueror at the very end, resulting in the whole of reality branching out into multiple (if not an infinite) possibilities.This of course means that characters from other universes, like say, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, can cross over into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe , which is exactly what we see happening in this trailer with the shocking reveal of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus at the very end – he was the main villain of Spider-Man 2 (2004), the one with Tobey Maguire.Also, late in the trailer we get to see a green tennis-ball sized bomb, which we all know is a signature of Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe in the first Spider-Man movie from 2002. Dafoe is also rumored to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it’s all coming together nicely.Speaking of rumors, we’re very likely to see Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man make an appearance, as well as Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.As for how action packed this trailer is, there will be a lot of magic involved courtesy of Dr. Strange. You'll see a bunch of trains go absolutely crazy and branch off, followed by some serious automotive-related carnage, for which we can hold both Doc Ock and Green Goblin responsible.Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters exclusively on December 17.