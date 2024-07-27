Spent $2K on This Top Android Phone? Sorry, But Android Auto Doesn't Care

Long-time Android Auto users certainly know that there are moments when running the app simply isn't possible, and unfortunately, it's impossible to tell what's causing these ad-hoc problems.
Android Auto is the kind of app that breaks suddenly, sometimes without users changing anything on their side.
Many people believe that spending extra on a flagship device reduces the likelihood of problems with Android Auto, as a premium model should theoretically offer improved stability and reliability.
Some of them learned the hard way that this wasn't true, and now the same thing happens with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 buyers. Samsung's latest foldable is the best Android device you can get today, and its price tag speaks for itself. A maxed-out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 without any discounts costs $2,259 in the United States.
Unfortunately, Android Auto doesn't care how much you spend on your phone, and a bug that's slowly becoming more widespread is proof.
Users have started complaining that while Android Auto starts correctly, they can use Google Assistant or get audio instructions in Google Maps. Everything else works correctly, but for the reason that nobody could determine, voice commands and audio guidance when navigation is enabled don't work.
Users who struggle with this glitch claim that listening to music works as expected. Spotify, YouTube Music, and other media apps play audio flawlessly, so it's not an Android Auto-wide audio issue. Only voice commands and navigation in Google Maps are affected.
User reports also suggest that the glitch is not related to the connection method. The broken audio occurs with wired and wireless connections, so changing cables wouldn't make sense. However, most people who run Android Auto with a cable claim they use the genuine cord, which should theoretically support high-speed connections for data transfers and charging.
It's too early to tell if an investigation is underway, as Google seemingly needs additional data on what happens before looking into the error. However, users have already started troubleshooting the glitch and are looking for temporary workarounds to restore the expected behavior.
Some say that the issue resides in the Google app, which powers the Google Assistant experience on Android Auto. However, downgrading to an earlier Google app version doesn't restore the expected behavior in the car.
Others believe Android Auto is the culprit, as the app has never played nice with Samsung phones. Connection problems with Samsung's high-end devices have long been a widespread headache, and despite investigating the reports, neither Google nor Samsung shipped a patch.
The fix most people turn to is shutting down Android Auto and using the foldable phone via Bluetooth. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a fantastic device with an impressive screen estate, so not loading Android Auto in the car could actually feel like an upgraded experience. All apps available on Android Auto can also be used when unfolded, sometimes even providing upgraded capabilities – not to mention that users get full access to the Google Play Store and can install any app they want.
The display is the piece de resistance on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. When unfolded, the device boasts a 7.6-inch fully rectangular screen, and considering Samsung's legacy in the display market, you should expect top-notch specifications. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen sports a resolution of 2160x1856 pixels for the main display, and the internal foldable panel's maximum brightness is 2,600 nits.
The device has a 4,400 mAh battery, which should easily get you through the day. The 25W wired charging support offers fast charging speeds that you can also use in the car.
Unfortunately, all these high-end specs prove that there's no magic recipe for a smooth Android Auto experience, and no matter how much you pay, you'll still end up struggling with the same problems in the car. Time will tell if Google and Samsung find a way to fix Android Auto this time, but considering how much it costs, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should undoubtedly behave better behind the wheel.
If you've bought Samsung's latest-generation foldable and found a way to make Android Auto more stable and reliable, please share your solution in the box below. I promise to update the article with your fix so everybody else can try it out.
The bug
Unfortunately, Android Auto doesn't care how much you spend on your phone, and a bug that's slowly becoming more widespread is proof.
The fix
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
