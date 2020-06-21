Soy? Foam? Cars? Are You Sure Cars Are What's Being Talked About Here?

5 Ferrari Reportedly Made $94,315 On Average for Every Car It Sold In 2019

4 The Ferrari 360 Modena Stretch Limos Are the Fastest Limousines in the World

2 Someone Paid $100k for “The Ferrari of Motorcycles," Namely This MV Agusta 850SS

1 Paddy McGuinness Took a 1990 Lamborghini Diablo Off the Road, Here’s the Damage

Spend a Day at the Ferrari F1 Simulator in Maranello, on the Cheap

The Ferrari F1 Simulator in Maranello, Italy, is one of Ferrari’s best kept secrets and that’s saying a lot for a company that made secrecy a branding staple. Now, a lucky fan can have the chance to spend an entire day here. 9 photos



According to the listing, the day will start at 9 in the morning, with the winner arriving at Scuderia Ferrari’s Formula 1 Simulator for a debriefing and a driver fitness check. This being the same sim rig used to train F1 drivers part of the



“The winning bidder will be allowed three, 30-minute sessions in the simulator, which is used by Scuderia Ferrari for Formula 1 car development and race weekend support,” the auction notes. “Each session will be followed by a 30-minute debrief with race engineers, and photos of the experience will be provided.”



Another thing that the winning bidder should expect to be provided is an NDA. Ferrari keeps details of this F1 Simulator under wraps, and for very good reason, so chances are whoever is the lucky winner won’t be allowed to get into specifics with anyone once he’s out the door.



The winner must provide for transport and accommodation and, given the international context, not be too wary to travel to Italy. The auction ends on June 22 and is expected to fetch £2,500 - £3,500 ($3,087 and $4,322). As of the moment of press, bidding sits at £2,000 ($2,470), which is relatively affordable, all things considered. RM Sotheby’s is auctioning off what could only be described as the experience of a lifetime: an entire day at the Maranello headquarters, with the highlight being three different driving sessions in the simulator. If that alone is not enough of an incentive, the proceeds go to charity: all the money raised will be used to offer relief from the current health crisis.According to the listing, the day will start at 9 in the morning, with the winner arriving at Scuderia Ferrari’s Formula 1 Simulator for a debriefing and a driver fitness check. This being the same sim rig used to train F1 drivers part of the Ferrari team, you can’t just expect to come off the street and step into it without a proper checkup.“The winning bidder will be allowed three, 30-minute sessions in the simulator, which is used by Scuderia Ferrari for Formula 1 car development and race weekend support,” the auction notes. “Each session will be followed by a 30-minute debrief with race engineers, and photos of the experience will be provided.”Another thing that the winning bidder should expect to be provided is an NDA. Ferrari keeps details of this F1 Simulator under wraps, and for very good reason, so chances are whoever is the lucky winner won’t be allowed to get into specifics with anyone once he’s out the door.The winner must provide for transport and accommodation and, given the international context, not be too wary to travel to Italy. The auction ends on June 22 and is expected to fetch £2,500 - £3,500 ($3,087 and $4,322). As of the moment of press, bidding sits at £2,000 ($2,470), which is relatively affordable, all things considered.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.