Speeding Gets Manchester City Player Riyad Mahrez a 56-Day Driving Ban

Soccer players love to boast about their powerful vehicles whenever they get the chance. So did Riyad Mahrez as he was speeding on the M6 in the UK doing 120 mph (193 kph) at a time when the odds seemed not to be in hist favor.
The soccer player was out in what looks to be an Audi A6 Avant modified by Abt. Mahrez, who is presently on the payroll of Manchester City, received a fine of £2,500 pounds (about $3,500 at today's exchange rates) because of his love for speed. He also got a 56-day ban along with the fine, as claimed by The Sun.
Him wanting to go so fast is understandable though, given what the A6 Avant can do. The car reaches a top speed of 250 mph (155.3 kph), and has an acceleration time of 6.2 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph). And that performance does not come cheap, as the thing has a starting price of £40,000 ($55,500) and can climb right up to almost £80,000 ($111,000) - that is before tuning.
The Premiere League winner got into trouble last year in May, after being caught in Cannock, Staffs, but only now British media got wind of the court slapping him with the fine and ban in July 2021.
And this is not the first time he's been seen speeding. Back in 2016, prior to his transfer to Manchester City, while he was still at Leicester City, he received another ban for that. Then, he got a six-month suspension for driving at 77 mph (124 kph) in a 50 mph (81 kph) zone, and a smaller fine of just £900 ($1,250 at today's rates).
The player seems to have a lot going on with his cars. In 2019, the Algerian got his Bentley Bentayaga SUV clamped outside a Manchester restaurant. The reason? The SUV was apparently untaxed.
