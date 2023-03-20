Speeding Days Are Over: Free App Can Record Driving Offenses, Report Them to the Police

A mobile app that can detect driving offenses and automatically report them to the police is set to launch in the United Kingdom in May.
dashcamUa was created by a Ukrainian startup for the local market. It’s now expanding to more countries, with motorists in the United Kingdom to get it later this year.
The application turns every mobile device into a smart dashcam. Using a complex algorithm to detect driving offenses, it can create a recording that includes essential information, such as the number plate. When a driving law violation is detected, the app can automatically file a police report and send the necessary information for issuing a fine to law enforcement.
The parent company says dashcamUa can be updated with more capabilities, including speeding detection. As such, the app would be able to measure the speed of a vehicle and then port the crime to the police, along with a recording of the incident.
Right now, the application can record a total of 21 different traffic code violations, including running a red light and even using a mobile device behind the wheel.
Interacting with the app, on the other hand, does not fall under using a mobile device while driving. dashcamUa was specifically designed to require minimum impact. It creates 30-second recordings that are automatically deleted if no traffic violation is detected. Whenever the driver spots a traffic crime, a simple touch on the screen triggers the scanning algorithm. The recording is processed, and the report is sent to the police when the vehicle is parked.
The app’s creator has reportedly met with law enforcement representatives in the United Kingdom, and the official launch in the country is set for May. All capabilities available locally will be revealed before the app’s debut.
The list of features also includes capabilities that could further entice drivers to use the app. dashcamUa can offer rewards to drivers when the police issue a fine based on their reports. As such, drivers can theoretically make money out of the reports they send, being paid for detecting traffic offenders on the road.
The application can run on both Android and iPhone, and it is available free of charge. Additionally, it can be further enhanced with special capabilities such as nearby accident warnings. The app can detect a crash and report the information, including GPS data, to first responders. Other nearby drivers would be offered a warning to be aware of the accident.
Parking detection can also be integrated, as the software solution can detect free and paid spaces automatically. Parking violations would be reported to the police automatically, while drivers would know in advance when and where they can find a free parking spot.
