Speed Cockpit Is the All-In-One Chair That Does More than You Can Imagine

Since we’re spending most of our time at home these days for a reason that we all hate, finding a proper balance between working, spending time with our families, and our hobbies is quite a difficult thing to do. 13 photos



In essence a racing seat, which you can obviously use for playing your favorite racing games on a PC or on a console, Speed Cockpit can always double as a desk for working from any place in your home.



“When trying to find a slim and comfortable sim cockpit, all he could find were ugly and bulky chairs that didn’t fit anywhere, so he decided to create his own. The simple yet stylish design of the cockpit allowed us to adapt it to make it a desk and chair,” the info published on Indiegogo reveals.



Created in partnership with former Formula 2 driver Julian Leal and tested by several other experts, including Tatiana Calderon, also a former Formula 2 driver and a test driver for Alfa Romeo, and Marc Priestley, a former McLaren F1 mechanic, Speed Cockpit supports more than 20 driving position and is fully foldable.



The chair was designed for maximum comfort and features only premium materials, including Italian leather and carbon fiber (both of which are available as optional).



As for the gaming gear, it supports the most popular products, such as wheels and pedals from Logitech and Fanatec.



Speed Cockpit also comes with a series of extras to expand its functionality, including an extra headrest, a gear shifter mount, a universal TV mount, a desk, a cockpit, and a storage box.



It’s available today on Indiegogo from $398, and all models come with a 20 percent discount. The shipping estimate is November 2020.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.