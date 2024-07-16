Spectacular Superyacht 'Here Comes the Sun' Is Back on the Market for Even More Money

If you thought perfection couldn't be improved and that an iconic, truly spectacular superyacht couldn't possibly be made more so in every way that counts, Here Comes the Sun would like a word. For the right amount, Here Comes the Sun might even prove it to you first-hand, because words can only do so much in terms of convincing.
Here Comes the Sun is arguably one of the world's most famous and decorated superyachts. A favorite with celebrities and owned by three billionaires already, it was delivered in 2017 as the embodiment of superyacht perfection: a fully custom build designed according to a very specific brief, delivering the best of everything. Yet somehow luxury yard Amels was able to improve perfection through a subsequent refit.
The Here Comes the Sun of today is technically a new superyacht, born not from the ashes but with the flesh, bones, and spirit of the old one. In 2020, the Amels flagship was brought in for an extensive refit that saw it turned into a virtually brand-new watercraft, shortly after its sale by the original owner.
The superyacht, now at its second incarnation, is up for grabs again – justifiably for even more money than it was asking the first time around. Considering all of the above, that should hardly come as a surprise. While we, mere average-salaried mortals, might never get the chance to charter, let alone own, a superyacht of this kind, the recent listing is the perfect opportunity for window shopping.
The yard would only say that this superyacht was built on commission for an experienced owner and a repeat Amels customer. Reports online claim that he's Russian oil billionaire Alexander Dzhaparidze, who was looking to upgrade from his previous vessel, Ventum Maris (ex Imagine). That one was a Limited Edition 212 Amels build, and it served as the starting point for the fully custom Here Comes the Sun.
With a total length on water of 89 meters (292 feet) and a beam of 14.6 meters (51 feet), Here Comes the Sun offered a generous interior volume of 2,955 GT. It was the largest build by the shipyard at the time of delivery, and it remains so to this day, but it's also an impressive vessel on account of volume. Here Comes the Sun also remains the Amels flagship even after all these years.
Performance was equally impressive, thanks to twin Caterpillar engines, while the packed garages rendered the cruising experience appealing across generations.
Though built to his exact specifications, Dzhaparidze only enjoyed his dream superyacht for a couple of years, before listing it on the specialized market. It was snapped up by New Zealand billionaire and serial yacht collector Graeme Hart.
Hart also also oversaw the transformative refit, which brought the original team back at Amels to improve what had already been described by trade publications as "perfection," or the closest you can get to it in the superyacht sector. Here Comes the Sun entered the refit in 2020, so Hart too only got to enjoy it for about 2 years put together.
The extensive refit included adding a 6-meter (19.7-foot) stern extension: an extended swim platform with hydraulic sea stairs. The sun deck was also expanded by 3.4 meters (11 feet) to add a pool and a secondary gym with a wet bar up there, essentially turning the deck into a secondary wellness area.
Because, obviously, the best things in life come in pairs, a secondary helipad was added. The new one is up on the sun deck and is certified for a Bell 429 or H145, while the original one is still on the foredeck. Superyachts today do feature helipads among the "standard" set of features, but a pair of them on a vessel that's still under 90 meters (295 feet) is a rarity.
The interior of Here Comes the Sun has also been revamped, to the point where it lives like an entirely different vessel. Accommodation is still for 20 guests, but there's now the possibility to combine four suites to form two VIPs, while the extra-large VIPs offer private balconies large enough to live on for the entire duration of the vacation.
In every aspect that matters, Here Comes the Sun is like new.
Reports online claim that the current owner of this superyacht is Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak. While he seemed in a rush to buy it from Graeme, he seems in just about as much rush to unload it after less than a year of ownership. As of earlier this month, Here Comes the Sun is back on the market, and this time, it's asking €199 million ($216.6 million).
Here Comes the Sun, here comes perfection
Built with a naval architecture by Amels and Azure Yacht Design, Here Comes the Sun boasts exterior design by Tim Heywood, with the original interiors penned by Winch Design. Accommodation onboard was for 20 guests and 28 crew, including the captain, and the laundry list of amenities was as impressive as you'd expect, though largely kept a secret under original ownership.
The second coming
The original one, accessed directly from the beach club, is now restyled to offer 5-star resort-like amenities, including sauna, a plunge pool, a massage room, a beauty salon, and the like.
The exterior color scheme has been switched up, and Here Comes the Sun now boasts a dark blue hull with a contrasting white superstructure. The 3,000-hp engines were upgraded, as were the four Caterpillar C18 generators and at-anchor stabilizers.
