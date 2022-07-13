Speckless 2008 Ducati Hypermotard 1100 S Wants You to Embrace the Supermoto Spirit

In case you’re looking for a potent machine with oodles of fun factory, a Hypermotard would suit your needs just fine.
The market doesn’t offer a ton of options for riders who desire a production supermoto, but you’ll definitely want to consider getting yourself a Ducati Hypermotard if you fall into that category. What we’re about to look at is a 2008 MY Hypermotard 1100 S wearing countless pieces of aftermarket hardware, such as a Termignoni exhaust, Rizoma rear blinkers and a license plate relocation kit.
In addition, one may also find adjustable levers and foot pegs, as well as CRG bar-end mirrors, a tinted wind deflector and top-shelf fork internals from Traxxion Dynamics. After it had been purchased by the current owner earlier this year, the Duc went on to receive new timing belts, premium spark plugs and a set of Continental ContiMotion tires, which measure 120/70 up front and 180/55 out back.
Borgo Panigale’s spartan obtains its power from a fuel-injected 1,078cc desmodromic L-twin that’s paired with a six-speed transmission. Featuring two valves per cylinder head, 10.5:1 compression and a single overhead cam, the air-cooled powerplant is capable of supplying 84 horses at 7,500 rpm and 68 pound-feet (92 Nm) of torque at about 5,000 spins.
This force moves a dry weight of 390 pounds (177 kg), at it can launch the 1100 S from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 3.5 seconds. For suspension-related proceedings, Ducati’s sumo employs 50 mm (two-inch) inverted Marzocchi forks and a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock with progressive linkage. At the front, stopping power is extracted from 305 mm (12-inch) semi-floating discs and four-piston radial calipers.
Lastly, the rear 17-inch Marchesini wheel comes to a halt thanks to a 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper. This well-kept Hypermotard is currently listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where you can register your bids until tomorrow (July 14). At the moment, the top bidder is offering just over four grand for Bologna’s phenom, so you’ve got a fair chance at snatching it for less than $4,500.
In addition, one may also find adjustable levers and foot pegs, as well as CRG bar-end mirrors, a tinted wind deflector and top-shelf fork internals from Traxxion Dynamics. After it had been purchased by the current owner earlier this year, the Duc went on to receive new timing belts, premium spark plugs and a set of Continental ContiMotion tires, which measure 120/70 up front and 180/55 out back.
Borgo Panigale’s spartan obtains its power from a fuel-injected 1,078cc desmodromic L-twin that’s paired with a six-speed transmission. Featuring two valves per cylinder head, 10.5:1 compression and a single overhead cam, the air-cooled powerplant is capable of supplying 84 horses at 7,500 rpm and 68 pound-feet (92 Nm) of torque at about 5,000 spins.
This force moves a dry weight of 390 pounds (177 kg), at it can launch the 1100 S from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 3.5 seconds. For suspension-related proceedings, Ducati’s sumo employs 50 mm (two-inch) inverted Marzocchi forks and a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock with progressive linkage. At the front, stopping power is extracted from 305 mm (12-inch) semi-floating discs and four-piston radial calipers.
Lastly, the rear 17-inch Marchesini wheel comes to a halt thanks to a 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper. This well-kept Hypermotard is currently listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where you can register your bids until tomorrow (July 14). At the moment, the top bidder is offering just over four grand for Bologna’s phenom, so you’ve got a fair chance at snatching it for less than $4,500.