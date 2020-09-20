Specialized Flexes Its Muscles With the Freshest 2021 S-Works E-bike

Known as the S-Works Turbo Creo SL Evo, she brings the freshest knowledge and ingenuity that Specialized has to offer. When we first look at her in the photos, we get a hint that maybe she’s a road bike. If you think so, you’d be part right. If you’re more of a seasoned rider, you’d think her frame hints more toward some light trails, and you’d be right too.
The reason this is happening to us as the viewer is because SL Evo is meant to be one of the more all-around bikes the Specialized offers. Her frame construction is one apparently devoid of suspension components, “apparently,” so you can’t be bombing any hills like the new Giant Trance X, but she is strong enough to drive you through some unpaved roads.
Now, why we emphasize the apparently bit is because the fork construction does include a suspension. Hidden inside the head-tube is some new tech from Specialized called Future Shock. By adding a light spring system that connects the fork and headset, this trinket allows the bike to eliminate some of the bumps and knicks in your ride. It also does so without any modifications to speed or trajectory like most traditional fork suspensions.
Vado SL 4.0 EQ, which clearly gives off a road-bike fell due to less beefed up head-tube, the SL Evo incorporates the head-tube construction into the frame, giving you a bit more durability in-line with the possible deviations from your path.
Speaking of the frame, you’re looking at the Fact 11r carbon, with front and rear thru-axles. One thing is for sure, Specialized too have picked up on the functionality and look of internal cable routing. Plus, being an e-bike, internal cable routing helps protect electrical systems. This is also the reason why the battery is integrated into the down tube.
If were on the subject of batteries, let’s find out what we get here. A SL 1-320 fully integrated with 320Wh of juice will give you around 80 miles (128km) of pedal assist. But if that’s not enough for you, a range extender with another 40 miles (64km) is available.
For the rest of the standard components like derailleur, shift levers, chain, and brakes, Specialized did the unthinkable and used SRAM instead of the holy Shimano. We personally see no problem with that. But we do need to mention that the rims are Roval Terra CLX with 30mm wide carbon construction.
Another thing the boys did with this new model is try and make this bike suitable for both male and female riders. But why do this? From a business and production standpoint, it should be easier to have only one-frame-fits-all design.
By adding a control app to the whole mix, Specialized allows the rider to connect to vital information about the bikes condition. Anything from riding style, battery monitor, and battery management is at your fingertips. This app also allows the rider to tune his or her SL 1.1 to find a truly customized ride.
The reason this is happening to us as the viewer is because SL Evo is meant to be one of the more all-around bikes the Specialized offers. Her frame construction is one apparently devoid of suspension components, “apparently,” so you can’t be bombing any hills like the new Giant Trance X, but she is strong enough to drive you through some unpaved roads.
Now, why we emphasize the apparently bit is because the fork construction does include a suspension. Hidden inside the head-tube is some new tech from Specialized called Future Shock. By adding a light spring system that connects the fork and headset, this trinket allows the bike to eliminate some of the bumps and knicks in your ride. It also does so without any modifications to speed or trajectory like most traditional fork suspensions.
Vado SL 4.0 EQ, which clearly gives off a road-bike fell due to less beefed up head-tube, the SL Evo incorporates the head-tube construction into the frame, giving you a bit more durability in-line with the possible deviations from your path.
Speaking of the frame, you’re looking at the Fact 11r carbon, with front and rear thru-axles. One thing is for sure, Specialized too have picked up on the functionality and look of internal cable routing. Plus, being an e-bike, internal cable routing helps protect electrical systems. This is also the reason why the battery is integrated into the down tube.
If were on the subject of batteries, let’s find out what we get here. A SL 1-320 fully integrated with 320Wh of juice will give you around 80 miles (128km) of pedal assist. But if that’s not enough for you, a range extender with another 40 miles (64km) is available.
For the rest of the standard components like derailleur, shift levers, chain, and brakes, Specialized did the unthinkable and used SRAM instead of the holy Shimano. We personally see no problem with that. But we do need to mention that the rims are Roval Terra CLX with 30mm wide carbon construction.
Another thing the boys did with this new model is try and make this bike suitable for both male and female riders. But why do this? From a business and production standpoint, it should be easier to have only one-frame-fits-all design.
By adding a control app to the whole mix, Specialized allows the rider to connect to vital information about the bikes condition. Anything from riding style, battery monitor, and battery management is at your fingertips. This app also allows the rider to tune his or her SL 1.1 to find a truly customized ride.