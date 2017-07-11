autoevolution

Special Edition Vespa Sei Giorni Shows Up In Italy

Vespa just got a new special edition called “Sei Giorni,” which translates to “Six Days”. The limited run model was created to honor the original “Six Days” Vespa Sport, which won the “International Six Days of Varese“ in 1951 with nine gold medals.
Based on the current generation Vespa GTS, the style of the new “Six Days” is an explicit reference to the manufacturer’s classic style. It gets distinguished through a low-mounted optical assembly, which stands on the front fender, as well as special handlebars inspired by the original winning scooter.

The instrument panel is also inspired by its origins comprising elegant circular instrumentation with an analog speedometer on a white background. However, it is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that provides the rider with a wealth of information.

The Vespa “Six Days” is also highlighted by a single leather seat with contrast stitching as well as the Vespa Racing Team livery from the 1950’s coming with blacked out rims, exhaust, panels, and other small details including a round number holding plate.

Completing the package is a special plaque with the model’s serial number as well as a USB port located inside the luggage compartment, ABS, and LED lights. And, as with all GTS models, the “Six Days” can be further customized through a long list of accessories like a windshield, 42-liter bag, front and rear luggage racks, thermal covering, anti-theft devices, or a Tom Tom Vio GPS unit.

The Vespa GTS is the company’s flagship model, featuring a large body made of stainless steel that is perfect for moving elegantly around the city but also take short trips outside the metropolitan area.

The scooter is powered by a modern 300 cc Euro4 compliant liquid cooled four-stroke engine that generates 21 hp and 22 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. It also comes with an electric starter, CVT, and an 8.5-liter fuel tank.

The only thing Vespa omitted is the price and production number. Our guess is that it will cost about a couple grand more than a standard GTS and will most likely be produced in a multiple of six number of units, which will be mainly available in Italy.
