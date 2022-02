Special Edition Dacia Duster Extreme SE Flexes Exclusive Design Cues, Both Inside and Out

In terms of pricing, the new specification kicks off from £17,495 ($23,800) if you go for either the Extreme SE TCe 90 4x2 version or the Extreme SE TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 4x2 model. A step above is the TCe 130 4x2, priced at £18,845 ($25,650), while the Blue dCi 115 4x2 will set you back £19,345 ($26,300).In exchange for £20,845 ($28,370), you can have the TCe 150 4x2 EDC variant, while the Extreme SE Blue dCi 115 4x4 costs £21,645 ($29,460).Styling-wise, you get 17-inch black alloy wheels and an exclusive new Urban Gray paint, although there are seven other colors to choose from – all of which complemented by Gray Quartz door mirrors, grille and roof bars. Meanwhile, the tailgate trim with the ‘Duster’ inscription features a combination of Black and Satin Chrome.Inside, you’ll find orange accents on the Satin Chrome air vents, orange stitching on the seats, a charcoal gray center console surround and piano black inserts in the front door panels.Standard equipment includes automatic air conditioning, keyless entry, a multi-view camera, blind spot warning, heated seats, acoustic windshield and the carmaker’s Media Nav infotainment system , which comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display, wireless smartphone mirroring and, of course, satellite navigation.The new Dacia Duster Extreme SE comes with a choice of Euro 6-compliant engines, including a Bi-Fuel unit capable of running on both gasoline and LPG. That being said, if you want the Romanian crossover with four-wheel drive or the dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox, you’ll have to purchase one of the two most expensive variants at over £20,000.