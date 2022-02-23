Special Edition Dacia Duster Extreme SE Flexes Exclusive Design Cues, Both Inside and Out

Dacia is adding a new special edition Duster specification to its UK range, dubbed Extreme SE. It’s based on the flagship Prestige trim level and features exclusive design cues both inside and out. The 2022 Duster Extreme SE will be available to order in April, with first deliveries scheduled for May.
In terms of pricing, the new specification kicks off from £17,495 ($23,800) if you go for either the Extreme SE TCe 90 4x2 version or the Extreme SE TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 4x2 model. A step above is the TCe 130 4x2, priced at £18,845 ($25,650), while the Blue dCi 115 4x2 will set you back £19,345 ($26,300).
In exchange for £20,845 ($28,370), you can have the TCe 150 4x2 EDC variant, while the Extreme SE Blue dCi 115 4x4 costs £21,645 ($29,460).
Styling-wise, you get 17-inch black alloy wheels and an exclusive new Urban Gray paint, although there are seven other colors to choose from – all of which complemented by Gray Quartz door mirrors, grille and roof bars. Meanwhile, the tailgate trim with the ‘Duster’ inscription features a combination of Black and Satin Chrome.
Inside, you’ll find orange accents on the Satin Chrome air vents, orange stitching on the seats, a charcoal gray center console surround and piano black inserts in the front door panels.
Standard equipment includes automatic air conditioning, keyless entry, a multi-view camera, blind spot warning, heated seats, acoustic windshield and the carmaker’s Media Nav infotainment system, which comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display, wireless smartphone mirroring and, of course, satellite navigation.
The new Dacia Duster Extreme SE comes with a choice of Euro 6-compliant engines, including a Bi-Fuel unit capable of running on both gasoline and LPG. That being said, if you want the Romanian crossover with four-wheel drive or the dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox, you’ll have to purchase one of the two most expensive variants at over £20,000.
