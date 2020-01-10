2 Concept Cars of the Future – Hyundai Mobis M.Vision S Can Predict Your Mood

1 Sea Ray SLX-R 400e Outboard, the First Boat Ever Shown at CES, Is a Stunner

More on this:

Speakerless 3D Audio System Will Turn Your Car Into a Concert Hall

Auto supply company Continental and audio giant Sennheiser are making sweet music together – out of thin air. The two companies teamed up for a speakerless 3D audio system demoed at CES 2020 that can turn any car into a concert hall. 3 photos



In much simpler terms, they’re using actuators to make select surfaces from inside a car produce excellent 3D sound, creating what Sennheiser calls an “incredibly detailed and vivid soundscape.” The company doesn’t say if there are plans to include the innovative sound system in future car models past its presentation at CES earlier this month, but the benefits for the industry as a whole would be incredible.



Electric cars in particular would stand to benefit from the no-speakers audio system. Because it uses no extra components, this immersive audio system could translate into a significant reduction of weight and space. For electric cars, reducing weight is of paramount importance, as it makes them more efficient. Moreover, the space made available in-car could be put to other uses.



The audio system uses already existing surfaces like the A-pillar, the dashboard, the rear parcel shelves and headliner, and the door panel to create sound and virtually turn the car into an instrument itself. Sennheiser estimates a reduction of weight by up to 90 pounds by removing speakers and assorted equipment.



“Our Ambeo immersive audio solutions deliver the ultimate quality in sound capture, processing and playback,” Daniel Sennheiser, co-CEO of Sennheiser, says in a press release. “Crucially, the ability to enjoy breathtaking immersive sound does not require specific 3-D audio sources – AMBEO Mobility’s spatialization algorithm can turn any stereo material into an immersive experience. By intelligently analyzing the content, the patented algorithm artistically remixes the sound to provide an emotional experience, transporting the listener into the music.” A concert hall of smaller proportions, it goes without saying. The new audio system has exactly zero speakers and combines AMBEO 3D audio tech from Sennheiser (already available in sound bars and headphones) with Ac2ated Sound from Continental , drawing inspiration on how acoustics work to render 3D sound in concert halls.In much simpler terms, they’re using actuators to make select surfaces from inside a car produce excellent 3D sound, creating what Sennheiser calls an “incredibly detailed and vivid soundscape.” The company doesn’t say if there are plans to include the innovative sound system in future car models past its presentation at CES earlier this month, but the benefits for the industry as a whole would be incredible.Electric cars in particular would stand to benefit from the no-speakers audio system. Because it uses no extra components, this immersive audio system could translate into a significant reduction of weight and space. For electric cars, reducing weight is of paramount importance, as it makes them more efficient. Moreover, the space made available in-car could be put to other uses.The audio system uses already existing surfaces like the A-pillar, the dashboard, the rear parcel shelves and headliner, and the door panel to create sound and virtually turn the car into an instrument itself. Sennheiser estimates a reduction of weight by up to 90 pounds by removing speakers and assorted equipment.“Our Ambeo immersive audio solutions deliver the ultimate quality in sound capture, processing and playback,” Daniel Sennheiser, co-CEO of Sennheiser, says in a press release. “Crucially, the ability to enjoy breathtaking immersive sound does not require specific 3-D audio sources – AMBEO Mobility’s spatialization algorithm can turn any stereo material into an immersive experience. By intelligently analyzing the content, the patented algorithm artistically remixes the sound to provide an emotional experience, transporting the listener into the music.”

load press release