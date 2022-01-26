Spartan Scramjet Engine to Power 3D-Printed Hypersonic Drone, First Flight in 2023

Technically speaking, we refer to something as being hypersonic if it is capable of reaching speeds between Mach 5 and Mach 10 (3,836 mph/6,173 kph to double that). That’s quite the margin, but given how few things in existence can go that fast, it’s pretty inclusive.
Those few things are, mostly, weapons, but with enough talent and skill, the engines that power them could be adapted to fly something else, like, say, drones and, why not, in the not so distant future maybe even crewed aircraft.
After for most of last year we discussed the hypersonic weapon systems being developed around the world, it’s time for something that may seem a tad more benign, even if it probably isn’t.
This week, American contractor Kratos Defense announced it teamed up with Australian company Hypersonix Launch Systems to develop a “multi-mission hypersonic drone technology demonstrator.” Called DART AE, it should open the doors to a flood of new possibilities for the militaries always looking to be faster and better than their adversaries.
DART AE will be built (or, more to the point, 3D printed “out of exquisite high-temperature materials”) by Kratos and will be powered by something called Spartan. That’s a hypersonic scramjet engine that should push the drone to a top speed of Mach 5.
The first flight test of the drone is presently scheduled to take place sometime in 2023. As per Kratos, it should be capable of flying for as much as 500 km (310 miles) during the test.
“Kratos is excited to team up with Hypersonix on this innovative project and we look forward to supporting their development and the integration and flight of this truly disruptive and enabling Australian technology. DART AE is an ideal opportunity for Kratos to further showcase our extensive hypersonic launch system capability,” said in a statement David Carter, President of Kratos’ Defense Rocket & Support Services Division.
No other details on the project were announced, but we expect to learn more as work on the DART AE progresses.
