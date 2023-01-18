Spartan RV Chassis Showcases Motorhome Innovations at the Florida RV SuperShow

Besides having valuable features and a well-thought-of interior, RVs must be kept up to date with the technological advancements in automotive. What I mean is that mobile homes should be equipped with the same technology that makes driving safer and more enjoyable in conventional cars. In this regard, Spartan RV Chassis announced it's showcasing its optimized Connected Coach experience at the 2023 Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa from January 18 to 22.
As the name suggests, the brand engineers and builds Class A motorhome chassis with premium components designed to accommodate high-quality luxury houses and intricate floor plans and to offer superior handling and a smooth ride. It's one of many sub-brands of the Shyft Group, a North American company specializing in vehicle manufacturing.
The Connected Coach integrated experience includes several useful features – I'll detail them individually. First, we have the Digital Dash, which can be personalized for each RV customer to meet their specific needs. The 12.3-inch or 15-inch anti-glare integrated screen can serve different functions. It offers quick access to critical coach diagnostics, displays traditional dashboard features like a speedometer, and provides alerts from the Advanced Protection System, such as On Guard Active Collision Mitigation and adaptive cruise control.
Next up, we have the Tri-Pod Steering Wheel, one of the latest innovations by Spartan RV chassis. It's a newly advanced hub for driving features and instrumentation and is connected to the digital dash. Its exact functions and placement differ between motorcoach manufacturers, but it can come with phone and media control, steering assist features, cruise control, windshield wiper controls, and others. Currently, it comes as a standard feature on specific 2023 motorcoach models, such as the Entegra, Foretravel, and Newmar RVs.
Let me tell you more about what I mentioned above, the Advanced Protection system – it can include Collision Mitigation, ESP (Electronic Stability Control), Lande Departure Warning, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and more.
The driving experience, especially through rougher environments, is improved via Premier Drive, Spartan RV's exclusive proprietary suspension system. It boasts a brand-new 20,000 lbs. (9,072 kg.) Independent Front Suspension, which features custom-tuned shocks and qualitative wheel cuts for better maneuverability.
All these systems work together at all times to deliver a connected experience for the motorcoach driver while keeping them safe and offering a premium adventure. If you want to discover more information about the products, you can attend the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa and visit Spartan RV's booth, number 560.
Team representatives are available to discuss any curiosities during the event's public days, Jan. 18-21 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and January 22 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Furthermore, the company will also host diesel chassis maintenance seminars and Trailer Side Training sessions at the booth.
