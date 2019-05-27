autoevolution

Spanish Border Police Find Refugee Stowed Away in Car Glove Box

27 May 2019, 11:12 UTC ·
by
Proving how desperate the situation has become for refugees trying to get to Europe, the Spanish border police, Guardia Civil, has released images of 3 recent shocking finds.
In the space of just 3 hours this weekend, agents stopped 3 different cars carrying illegal stowaways, ingeniously hidden inside the vehicle. One of the refugees was hidden in the car glove box, as the image attached to this article also reveals. Three others were found.

The cars were trying to cross the border in Beni-Enzar, Morocco, to get to the Spain’s North African enclave Melilla, Standard reports. All 3 drivers were detained and charged with attempting to illegally smuggle immigrants across the border.

“Pictures showed another refugee hidden in an engine compartment, while police also said they found another illegal migrant behind a car’s rear seats,” the report notes. “A fourth was found in a dumper truck in a dangerous position where they were likely to be crushed.”

Of the four migrants, one was a 15-year-old girl. Two of the young men forced to hide in such cramped spaces required medical attention on site after “showing signs of suffocation, disorientation and pain in the joints.” They are believed to be ok now.

“Three Moroccan males, aged 19, 30 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of people smuggling, each driving Moroccan registered cars of different brands,” the report continues. It doesn’t say whether they were part of some larger ring or acted on their own.

However, these aren’t the strangest cases of smuggling to have occurred at the Melilla border, which is the main departure point for undocumented immigrants heading for Spain and, from there, Europe. In January this year, two men were found sewn inside a mattress. Earlier, in 2017, a 14-year-old boy was found hidden inside a car dashboard.
