Spanish Border Police Find Refugee Stowed Away in Car Glove Box

Proving how desperate the situation has become for refugees trying to get to Europe, the Spanish border police, Guardia Civil, has released images of 3 recent shocking finds. 38 photos



The cars were trying to cross the border in Beni-Enzar, Morocco, to get to the Spain’s North African enclave Melilla,



“Pictures showed another refugee hidden in an engine compartment, while police also said they found another illegal migrant behind a car’s rear seats,” the report notes. “A fourth was found in a dumper truck in a dangerous position where they were likely to be crushed.”



Of the four migrants, one was a 15-year-old girl. Two of the young men forced to hide in such cramped spaces required medical attention on site after “showing signs of suffocation, disorientation and pain in the joints.” They are believed to be ok now.



“Three Moroccan males, aged 19, 30 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of people smuggling, each driving Moroccan registered cars of different brands,” the report continues. It doesn’t say whether they were part of some larger ring or acted on their own.



