Spain Wants Cleaner Electricity, Plans to Build Its First Wave Energy Power Plant

Swedish clean energy producer Eco Wave Power plans to build the first wave energy power plant in Spain, one of up to 2 MW.
Finding new, cleaner, and more sustainable energy resources has become of paramount importance for the entire planet and fortunately for us, nature still has our back. All we have to do is be clever enough to harness what it has to offer, and Eco Wave Power is setting a good example, managing to produce clean electricity from ocean and sea waves.
Its recently signed agreement with Port Adriano, Spain, will expand the company’s presence in Europe through the construction of a wave energy power plant of up to 2 MW, a project planned to be developed in two stages, starting with a 1 MW plant and then focusing on the remaining capacity.
Port Adriano will choose a suitable location for the facilities for a period of 20 years, with this being the first time Spain uses this kind of technology to generate electricity. By 2030, Spain aims to have 74 percent of its electricity come from renewable resources alone, according to Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power. This is a feasible goal to achieve considering that it has 8,000 km (4,970 miles) of coastline, which makes it a perfect customer for Eco Wave Power’s wave energy solution.
Spain also plans to drop the use of coal and nuclear power entirely, with the former only providing less than 5 percent of electricity. As for the latter (which accounted for 22 percent of power generation in 2019), the country plans to shut down its nuclear plants starting in 2027.
Back to Eco Wave Power, its onshore wave energy technology is a patented one that uses a system based on floaters, pistons, and hydraulic motors. It draws energy from the waves and converts it to clean energy. The system can produce electricity from wave heights of 0.5 meters (1.6 ft). If the waves are too high for it to handle, the floaters automatically rise above the water level and remain that way until the storm passes, after which they return to their normal position and resume their operation.
Eco Wave Power’s technology is already used in Jaffa Port, Israel, and Gibraltar.
Its recently signed agreement with Port Adriano, Spain, will expand the company’s presence in Europe through the construction of a wave energy power plant of up to 2 MW, a project planned to be developed in two stages, starting with a 1 MW plant and then focusing on the remaining capacity.
Port Adriano will choose a suitable location for the facilities for a period of 20 years, with this being the first time Spain uses this kind of technology to generate electricity. By 2030, Spain aims to have 74 percent of its electricity come from renewable resources alone, according to Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power. This is a feasible goal to achieve considering that it has 8,000 km (4,970 miles) of coastline, which makes it a perfect customer for Eco Wave Power’s wave energy solution.
Spain also plans to drop the use of coal and nuclear power entirely, with the former only providing less than 5 percent of electricity. As for the latter (which accounted for 22 percent of power generation in 2019), the country plans to shut down its nuclear plants starting in 2027.
Back to Eco Wave Power, its onshore wave energy technology is a patented one that uses a system based on floaters, pistons, and hydraulic motors. It draws energy from the waves and converts it to clean energy. The system can produce electricity from wave heights of 0.5 meters (1.6 ft). If the waves are too high for it to handle, the floaters automatically rise above the water level and remain that way until the storm passes, after which they return to their normal position and resume their operation.
Eco Wave Power’s technology is already used in Jaffa Port, Israel, and Gibraltar.