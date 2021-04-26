autoevolution
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Endeavor Flew Over Disney and It Was Magical

26 Apr 2021
Disney is the happiest place on earth, or so Disney will have you believe. It might also be the most magical, based on photos captured by mere accident, of the SpaceX rocket Falcon 9 soaring above the Hollywood parks.
The association between Disney and SpaceX is a purely incidental one and will have no bearing on either company. That said, the moment these two different worlds collided was a historical one, made even more magical by the association.

On April 23, the Space X Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endeavour, made its way to the International Space Station (ISS). It took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and, for a brief while, it was seen glowing above Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park, over Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Cinderella’s Castle.

The launch was one of historical importance: it wasn’t just the second time SpaceX sent a crewed mission to the ISS, which now holds a record number of people (11, for a few days), but perhaps more importantly, the first time a rocket was reused successfully with for manned mission. It only makes sense for Disney to want to associate itself with this kind of milestone, especially when it has such nice photos to show the world.

SpaceX has been keeping very busy in the past months. In addition to Starship prototype rocket tests happening at Boca Chica in Texas, it’s been chosen by NASA to build the Lunar lander that will take man to the Moon for the second time—as well as a woman and the first person of color. The long-distance goal is to land on and colonize Mars and enable proper space exploration and space tourism.

Or, as Elon Musk said in an interview last week, to make humanity a multi-planetary species to ensure its survival. Now with an extra touch of magic, courtesy of Walt Disney.

