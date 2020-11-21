SpaceX Will Have People Living in Glass Domes on Mars, Before Terraforming

Sci-fi movies have already shown us what life on other planets could potentially look like, but Elon Musk is determined to really make space colonization a reality. Mars will have a human colony during our lifetime.
Earlier this week, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO took to Twitter to answer some questions from his followers and supporters, as he’s known to do. Among them were a couple relating to his plans to have Starship missions establish colonies on the Red Planet and how that would fit in with plans for terraforming.
The colony would come first, Musk replied.
“Life in glass domes at first. Eventually, terraformed to support life, like Earth,” the CEO wrote. “Terraforming will be too slow to be relevant in our lifetime. However, we can establish a human base there in our lifetime. At least a future spacefaring civilization – discovering our ruins – will be impressed humans got that far.”
Just last month, Musk said he expected the first Starship mission to launch in 2026, carrying some 100 people. He’d previously referred to Mars as a “fixer-upper of a planet” that could be turned into the new Earth, once our existing planet was destroyed by our actions and a possible World War III.
Earlier this week, a special section in Starlink’s beta consumer service terms, called “Governing Laws,” confirmed what Musk had been saying on various channels about how Mars would be exempt from Earth laws.
By declaring Mars a “free planet,” Musk is saying whoever first sets foot on it will be the one deciding which laws will govern it – and since he’s currently working toward making that happen, he is setting the groundwork to be the one who will do that. Call it the perks of being an innovator / revolutionary / genius, if you will.
