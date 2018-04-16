autoevolution
 

SpaceX to Launch TESS Planet Hunter Telescope on Monday, Party Balloon to Follow

16 Apr 2018, 14:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Space Junk
It is perhaps NASA’s most ambitious project when it comes to the discovery of new planets. It is called TESS, short for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, and it will launch on Monday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
9 photos
SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket details
According to the official NASA specs, TESS will find “thousands of exoplanets in orbit around the brightest stars in the sky” in its two-year survey of the galaxy.

It’s not clear from where NASA takes that estimate, but it is likely the agency simply hopes two find an exoplanet in every other of the 200,000 starts it will be pointing the telescope at.

This is the first time in history when a space-borne all-sky transit survey will be conducted. Although it will not give us the answer to the question “are we alone,” the telescope will look for drops in star’s brightness, caused by planetary transits, to locate giant balls of rock, metal or gas.

As said, TESS will reach space via a Falcon 9 rocket. A few hours before the launch, Elon Musk tweeted a cryptic (or maybe not-so-much) preview of the launch:

“This is gonna sound crazy, but … SpaceX will try to bring rocket upper stage back from orbital velocity using a giant party balloon. And then land on a bouncy house.”

The upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is one of the parts SpaceX has not been able to recover so far. If his ballon-stunt works (it’s probably not a real party balloon, but since it’s Musk we’re talking about here, who knows), SpaceX would have become capable of recovering nearly the entire assembly.

The upper stage, or second stage, is powered by a single Merlin vacuum engine and is used to deliver the payload to the desired altitude. It ignites seconds after the booster separates and can be restarted multiple times to allow various orbit delivery.

spacex NASA tess Falcon 9 Elon Musk
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
GMC Sierra AT4GMC Sierra AT4 Heavy Duty PickupCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactCHEVROLET MalibuCHEVROLET Malibu CompactCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET CruzeCHEVROLET Cruze CompactAll car models  
 
 