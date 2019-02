SpaceX Targeting Second Falcon Heavy Launch in March

The Falcon Heavy will be deployed by SpaceX as a means to deliver to orbit a Saudi Arabian communications satellite operated by Arabsat. According to Ars Technica , SpaceX is targeting a March 7 launch date for this mission, but that is subject to change depending on a number of factors.This second launch of the Falcon Heavy , together with the subsequent landings of the side boosters and core, will mark yet another important step toward achieving the true purpose of the Heavy, a mission to the Moon and possibly Mars.In terms of size, the Falcon Heavy is close to the biggest rocket ever made by man, the Saturn V - albeit it has a tad smaller payload capacity than the iconic rocket of old - and at the same time the most powerful rocket available today. It can generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, or as much as eighteen 747 aircraft starting their engines at the same time.Falcon Heavy is comprised of three main cores, each powered by a cluster of nine Merlin engines, the same as the ones deployed on the Falcon 9.All those engine cores are the so-called Stage 1. The side cores, also known as boosters, are connected with the center core’s liquid oxygen tank. After liftoff, the side boosters separate.The second stage comprises a Falcon 9-sourced Merlin engine that is be used to deliver payloads into a variety of orbits including low Earth, geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) and geosynchronous orbit (GSO).