SpaceX Targeting Second Falcon Heavy Launch in March

Nearly one year ago, SpaceX made history by becoming the first company to launch a car into space. On February 6, 2018, a cherry-red Tesla Roadster hitched a ride on top of a Falcon Heavy rocket, during its inaugural flight. This March, the rocket is going to head up there once again, this time carrying more conventional cargo.

The second stage comprises a Falcon 9-sourced Merlin engine that is be used to deliver payloads into a variety of orbits including low Earth, geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) and geosynchronous orbit (GSO). The Falcon Heavy will be deployed by SpaceX as a means to deliver to orbit a Saudi Arabian communications satellite operated by Arabsat. According to Ars Technica , SpaceX is targeting a March 7 launch date for this mission, but that is subject to change depending on a number of factors.This second launch of the Falcon Heavy , together with the subsequent landings of the side boosters and core, will mark yet another important step toward achieving the true purpose of the Heavy, a mission to the Moon and possibly Mars.In terms of size, the Falcon Heavy is close to the biggest rocket ever made by man, the Saturn V - albeit it has a tad smaller payload capacity than the iconic rocket of old - and at the same time the most powerful rocket available today. It can generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, or as much as eighteen 747 aircraft starting their engines at the same time.Falcon Heavy is comprised of three main cores, each powered by a cluster of nine Merlin engines, the same as the ones deployed on the Falcon 9.All those engine cores are the so-called Stage 1. The side cores, also known as boosters, are connected with the center core’s liquid oxygen tank. After liftoff, the side boosters separate.The second stage comprises a Falcon 9-sourced Merlin engine that is be used to deliver payloads into a variety of orbits including low Earth, geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) and geosynchronous orbit (GSO).