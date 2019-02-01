autoevolution

SpaceX Targeting Second Falcon Heavy Launch in March

1 Feb 2019, 9:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
Nearly one year ago, SpaceX made history by becoming the first company to launch a car into space. On February 6, 2018, a cherry-red Tesla Roadster hitched a ride on top of a Falcon Heavy rocket, during its inaugural flight. This March, the rocket is going to head up there once again, this time carrying more conventional cargo.
5 photos
Falcon HeavyFalcon HeavyFalcon HeavyFalcon Heavy
The Falcon Heavy will be deployed by SpaceX as a means to deliver to orbit a Saudi Arabian communications satellite operated by Arabsat. According to Ars Technica, SpaceX is targeting a March 7 launch date for this mission, but that is subject to change depending on a number of factors.

This second launch of the Falcon Heavy, together with the subsequent landings of the side boosters and core, will mark yet another important step toward achieving the true purpose of the Heavy, a mission to the Moon and possibly Mars.

In terms of size, the Falcon Heavy is close to the biggest rocket ever made by man, the Saturn V - albeit it has a tad smaller payload capacity than the iconic rocket of old -  and at the same time the most powerful rocket available today.  It can generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, or as much as eighteen 747 aircraft starting their engines at the same time.

Falcon Heavy is comprised of three main cores, each powered by a cluster of nine Merlin engines, the same as the ones deployed on the Falcon 9.

All those engine cores are the so-called Stage 1. The side cores, also known as boosters, are connected with the center core’s liquid oxygen tank. After liftoff, the side boosters separate.

The second stage comprises a Falcon 9-sourced Merlin engine that is be used to deliver payloads into a variety of orbits including low Earth, geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) and geosynchronous orbit (GSO).
spacex falcon heavy rocket launch Falcon booster landing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Latest car models:
PANOZ RoadsterPANOZ Roadster Coupe CabrioPANOZ AvezzanoPANOZ Avezzano CoupeFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniAll car models  
 
 