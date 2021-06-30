SpaceX Rocket Launch Carrying 88 Satellites Called Off, Elon Musk Is Not Happy

5 This 1,000-Ton Crane Is What Gets the Massive SpaceX Starship Erect

There is simply no way that humanity can become a spacefaring civilization without major regulatory reform. The current regulatory system is broken. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 29, 2021 Just 11 seconds before takeoff, the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket was postponed due to an aircraft that entered the safety zone of the launch. The event was broadcast live on SpaceX channels . Towards the end of the recording, someone can be heard saying that it's a "no-go." A few minutes later, SpaceX production supervisor Andy Tran confirmed that the launch was called off.SpaceX has a backup opportunity tomorrow, June 30th, to launch its Transporter-2 rideshare mission. A used Falcon 9 rocket will be used to carry the payload. Previously, the rocket's first stage booster supported the launch of GPS III Space Vehicle 03, Turksat 5A, and five Starlink missions. Half of Falcon 9's fairing has also flown Transporter-1 and a Starlink mission, while the other half has supported SAOCOM 1B and a Starlink mission.Takeoff is scheduled to take place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. With a launch window of almost an hour, which will open at 2:56 p.m. EDT, the mission will be broadcast live again 15 minutes before launch. The rocket will carry into orbit a total of 88 satellites, from which three are Starlink satellites, and the remaining represent commercial and government spacecraft, including CubeSats, microsats, and orbital transfer vehicles.If everything goes as planned, after stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will land back safely at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.Given the events, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to comment about the "keep out zone" regulations, considering the launch range "unreasonably gigantic.""There is simply no way that humanity can become a spacefaring civilization without major regulatory reform. The current regulatory system is broken," he wrote.

Editor's note: Gallery shows a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a GPS III-5 satellite for the U.S. Space Force to orbit on June 17th. Gallery shows a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a GPS III-5 satellite for the U.S. Space Force to orbit on June 17th.