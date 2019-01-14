SpaceX Layoffs Coming Despite Record Number of 2018 Launches

More on this:

1 Falcon 9 Rocket Takes Off, Dragon Capsule Splashes Down in Busy SpaceX Weekend

2 SpaceX Starship Hopper Has a Human Underneath

3 SpaceX Crew Dragon Is Vertical on the Launch Pad at Cape Canaveral

4 Elon Musk’s Stainless Steel Starship Is a Sign of Things to Come

5 SpaceX Launches 20th Rocket with USAF GPS Satellite, Does Not Recover Booster