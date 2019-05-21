5 ISS Robotic Arm Ready to Capture Dragon, Capsule Joins Five Others Now Docked

SpaceX Is a Money Factory for Elon Musk, Logs $2 Billion in 2018

SpaceX, arguably the most successful private space company ever, made the headlines last year with a record number of successful launches for various customers. And all those lift-offs and landings have apparently done wonders for the company’s bank account. 4 photos



Key to the company’s success was, according to analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu, the low price the company asks to send stuff up into orbit. A price that would not be possible without its rocket’s ability to safely land and launch again.



“While SpaceX is newer to the market, their lower price point has allowed them to outpace peers in estimated annual launch revenues,” she said according to



Trailing behind SpaceX are United Launch Alliance (ULA), Orbital ATK and Arianespace, with the European company logging in about half of Musk's revenue.



In 2018, SpaceX’s rockets went up 20 times, breaking all records in the industry and only shy of the 22 launches target it set for itself.



The last mission was SpaceX’s first national security gig and carried to orbit 31 Air Force GPS satellites used to deliver info about positioning and navigation to U.S. and allied forces operating around the world.



Founded in 2002, SpaceX quickly managed to climb the ladder to success thanks to the reusable Falcon 9 rocket, which can be considered the most successful reusable booster in history.



