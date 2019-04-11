autoevolution

SpaceX Falcon Heavy to Attempt Triple Booster Landing

11 Apr 2019, 13:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
On February 6, 2018, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket lifted off from Florida, taking to space its historic cargo: a Tesla Roadster. After their job was done, the three boosters of the rocket were supposed to land on land and at sea. They only partially succeeded.
3 photos
Falcon Heavy coming together in Cape CanaveralFalcon Heavy coming together in Cape Canaveral
At the time, two of the boosters landed in near perfect sync on their designated pads at Cape Canaveral. The third was supposed to do the same at sea, on one of SpaceX’s drone ships, the Of Course I Still Love You.

Because of insufficient ignition fluid needed to light the outer two engines and ensure the controlled descent of the booster, it came down like a hammer, smashing into the sea at 300 mph and damaging the drone ship.

Sometime this week, should the weather allow it, the Falcon Heavy will depart on its second-ever mission, taking to orbit the Arabsat 6A satellite. Already postponed several times, the launch will also mean another shot at a successful triple landing.

Just as they did in February last year, the two side boosters will be heading for their designated landing areas at the Cape, while the third will once again head for the Of Course I Still Love You and hope for the best.

In addition to the booster landings, SpaceX will try and catch the two pieces of the fairing as they fall toward the ocean.

If successful, SpaceX will write another huge chapter in the history books of space exploration. The company will be the only one to have an operating, nearly fully recoverable rocket of this size in use.

The Falcon Heavy is made up of three boosters, each fitted with Falcon 9 nine-engine cores. Combined, the three generate 5 million pounds of thrust.

The second launch of the Falcon Heavy is scheduled for 5 PM Pacific time on April 11.
sapcex falcon heavy booster landing booster landing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupeFORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVMercedes-AMG CLA 35Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 CompactPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 