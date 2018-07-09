autoevolution
 

SpaceX Falcon Heavy Air Force Satellite Launch to Take Place in 2020

9 Jul 2018, 13:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Space Junk
On February 6, Elon Musk and SpaceX made history when they successfully launched and partially landed the Falcon Heavy.
4 photos
NASA CRS-15 missionNASA CRS-15 missionNASA CRS-15 mission
Spectacular as it was, the launch made no money for a space company that essentially launches stuff into space for a living.

The cargo - a red Tesla Roadster electric car, a Hot Wheels toy model, a data storage device with a copy of Isaac Asimov's Foundation novels and the names of more than 6,000 SpaceX employees - was sent to space merely as a show of force of a private company.

That show of force seems to have rung the right bells with the American government, which already awarded the first contract to the Falcon Heavy.

According to Wired, in June the U.S. Airforce booked a flight on the Heavy for a 2020 launch of the Space Command-52 satellite.

“SpaceX is honored by the Air Force’s selection of Falcon Heavy to launch the competitively-awarded AFSPC-52 mission,” SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said in a statement at the time.

“On behalf of all of our employees, I want to thank the Air Force for certifying Falcon Heavy, awarding us this critically important mission, and for their trust and confidence in our company.”

Choosing Falcon Heavy over other rockets, including Launch Alliance’s machines, is the right move, considering the rocket’s better cargo capacity and cost of launch.

The Falcon Heavy is currently the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two, capable of generating more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff via the three Falcon 9 nine-engine cores with 27 Merlin engines. That's roughly the equivalent of eighteen 747 aircraft starting their engines at the same time.

Being a reusable launch system, Falcon Heavy might significantly lower the price-per-launch of space missions. Since 2013, launch prices are below $2,200/kg thanks to the efforts made by SpaceX, among others.
spacex falcon heavy Air Force space launch
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
 
 