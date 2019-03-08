autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashes Down After Perfect Return to Earth

8 Mar 2019, 14:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
America is officially back in the space race, and it now has the capability to send astronauts to Earth’s orbit and beyond without the help of foreign space agencies. On March 8, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon returned to the planet from the International Space Station, showing that bringing those astronauts back safely is also possible.
18 photos
Ripley dummy astronaut in the Crew Dragon during descentGo Searcher recovery vesselCrew Dragon reentry in infraredCrew Dragon reentry in infraredCrew Dragon reentry in infraredCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon splashdownCrew Dragon splashdownRecovery boats heading for the Crew DragonRecovery boats heading for the Crew DragonCrew Dragon departing ISSCrew Dragon departing ISSCrew Dragon departing ISS
Already hailed as an “American achievement” and a “historical moment,” the return of the Crew Dragon began with the undocking and departure from the International Space Station (ISS), which unfolded over a period of several hours.

All of the steps taken to depart the ISS safely were handled autonomously by the Crew Dragon, with supervision from astronauts on board the station and mission specialists on the ground.

Hours after the capsule departed ISS, it closed its nose cone and began its descent into the atmosphere. After several minutes of silence, the capsule was captured on cameras deployed to track its descent.

As soon as the required height was reached, the Dragon deployed its parachutes and began a slow descent towards the calm waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

There, the ship was greeted by the crew of the Go Searcher recovery vessel, which began operations to bring the capsule onboard the ship and return it to land.

At the time of this writing, the recovery is ongoing and is broadcasted live on NASA television.

As soon as the Dragon can be opened, NASA and SpaceX will asses how good the mission really went. If satisfied with the result, a crewed launch is to follow later this year.

Next month, America’s second private spaceship, Boeing’s Starliner, is scheduled to launch and offer similar performance to the Dragon. If all goes well, after several years of hitching rides to space in Russian capsules, the U.S. will have not one, but two crew-capable space vehicles.
spacex crew dragon CREW DRAGON spacex ISS International Space Station crewed spacecraft
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Latest car models:
TATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVTATA MOTORS AltrozTATA MOTORS Altroz CompactFORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticAll car models  
 
 