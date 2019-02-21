SpaceX Crew Dragon on Track for March 2 Launch, NASA Readies Extensive Coverage

Not long until the world’s first commercially built and operated, crew-capable capsule takes off and docks with the International Space Station. On March 2, 2019, if the weather holds, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon will set off from the Kennedy Space Center on a historic mission. 6 photos



The launch of the



For the Americans, the launch of the spaceship, albeit this time uncrewed, is the final step before the return to NASA’s former glory. For years, since the last launch of the space shuttle, no American has left for space from U.S. territory.



Should everything go according to plan with the Crew Dragon, that state of affairs could change as soon as this year. After SpaceX,



Back to the Crew Dragon, next month’s mission is all about testing. NASA and SpaceX will be looking at how some of the most crucial systems of the ship will perform during launch, in-orbit flight, docking and landing operations.



