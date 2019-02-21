SpaceX Crew Dragon on Track for March 2 Launch, NASA Readies Extensive Coverage

autoevolution

Not long until the world’s first commercially built and operated, crew-capable capsule takes off and docks with the International Space Station. On March 2, 2019, if the weather holds, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon will set off from the Kennedy Space Center on a historic mission.
NASA said this week it plans an extensive coverage of the mission, keeping all those interested up to date with both pre-launch and launch procedures, on the agency’s website and on NASA Television. The agency will broadcast all the major milestones of the flight, from the actual take-off on March 2 to the March 8 de-orbit and landing.

The launch of the Crew Dragon is the culmination of years of private rocket launches from all over the world. After this moment, more and more crew-capable spaceships will take to the skies, opening an entirely new chapter in human space exploration.

For the Americans, the launch of the spaceship, albeit this time uncrewed, is the final step before the return to NASA’s former glory. For years, since the last launch of the space shuttle, no American has left for space from U.S. territory.

Should everything go according to plan with the Crew Dragon, that state of affairs could change as soon as this year. After SpaceX, Boeing will put its capsule to the test, and both companies will follow through with crewed launched later this year.

Back to the Crew Dragon, next month’s mission is all about testing. NASA and SpaceX will be looking at how some of the most crucial systems of the ship will perform during launch, in-orbit flight, docking and landing operations.

The Crew Dragon will depart Earth from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on top of a Falcon 9 rocket  About a day after that, the capsule is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station.
