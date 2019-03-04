autoevolution

SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch and ISS Docking in Pictures

4 Mar 2019, 10:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
On Saturday, humanity’s first commercially designed and operated crew-capable spaceship took off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. One day later, it autonomously mated with the International Space Station (ISS).
16 photos
Crew Dragon on the launch padCrowd witnessing Crew Dragon's launchCrew Dragon docking with the ISSRIpley dummy inside Crew DragonCrew Dragon approaching ISSCrew Dragon approaching ISSCrew Dragon approaching ISSShadow of Crew Dragon approaching ISSCrew Dragon takeoffCrew Dragon mid-flightCrew Dragon mid-flightCrew Dragon takeoffCrew Dragon takeoffFalcon 9 booster landing after takeoffCrew Dragon approaching ISS
The launch and subsequent docking with the ISS mark the first steps to the return of the U.S. to the frontlines of space exploration for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttles.

“Today’s successful launch marks a new chapter in American excellence, getting us closer to once again flying American astronauts on American rockets from American soil,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

“I proudly congratulate the SpaceX and NASA teams for this major milestone in our nation’s space history. This first launch of a space system designed for humans, and built and operated by a commercial company through a public-private partnership, is a revolutionary step on our path to get humans to the Moon, Mars and beyond.”

This first test, known as Demo-1, went perfectly. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon took off at 2:49 a.m. EST on March 2 from Kennedy.

After stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage came down to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. It was SpaceX’s 35th successful landing of a rocket booster since its program began.

At the same time, the Crew Dragon spaceship continued its ascent towards low—Earth orbit and the ISS. On March 3rd, the Dragon autonomously docked with the ISS, not requiring the aid of the station’s robotic arm.

On its maiden flight, the Crew Dragon carried 400 pounds of crew supplies and equipment, as well as a test dummy astronaut called Ripley.

The spaceship is scheduled to undock and return to Earth on March 8, bringing back with it research samples. The re-entry is the moment NASA, SpaceX and Elon Musk are most nervous about.
spacex crew dragon CREW DRAGON spacex NASA launch International Space Station ISS
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 CoupeMercedes-AMG GLE 43 Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Medium SUVMercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Medium SUVJAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE CompactLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticAll car models  
 
 