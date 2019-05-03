autoevolution

SpaceX Admits Crew Dragon Explosion Destroyed the Spacecraft

3 May 2019, 15:37 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
Nearly three weeks after reports pointed to the Crew Dragon spacecraft being destroyed in an incident during testing, a SpaceX official confirmed the information.
19 photos
Ripley dummy astronaut in the Crew Dragon during descentGo Searcher recovery vesselCrew Dragon reentry in infraredCrew Dragon reentry in infraredCrew Dragon reentry in infraredCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon splashdownCrew Dragon splashdownRecovery boats heading for the Crew DragonRecovery boats heading for the Crew DragonCrew Dragon departing ISSCrew Dragon departing ISSCrew Dragon departing ISSCrew Dragon on board the Go Searcher recovery vessel
Speaking at a press conference at the company’s headquarters, SpaceX’s vice president of Build and Flight Reliability Hans Koenigsmann said the capsule was destroyed during Super Draco thruster testing, just as initial rumors said.

"We fired them in two sets each for 5 seconds, and that went very well," the official was quoted as saying by Space.com.
“And then, just prior, before we wanted to fire the Super Dracos, there was an anomaly and the vehicle was destroyed."

In the Crew Dragon capsule, eight Super Draco engines act as an escape system in case the launch of a crewed mission fails mid-flight, separating the capsule from the rocket.

The investigation is still ongoing, Koenigsmann added, so we aren’t to expect many more details on the subject. He did hint at the fact that the anomaly – SpaceX still calls the incident anomaly – occurred during the activation of the thrusters.

A video supposedly showing the moment the capsule exploded surfaced shortly after the incident, but its poor quality and unknown source made its authenticity questionable. That changed this week, when information surfaced about SpaceX admitting the images are real and asking its employees to stop sharing info on the incident.

It is “up to NASA and other companies onsite to make the determination about what information related to their activities is released,” and all other parties are “prohibited from photographing or videotaping operational activities that take place on KSC CCAFS property,” SpaceX said.

It’s still unclear what Crew Dragon was destroyed in the explosion, but word is it is the same one that was successfully launched to the International Space Station and returned to Earth in March.

The next stage of the capsule’s testing was supposed to be a crewed flight later this year, but it is unclear at this point how the incident affects those plans.
spacex crew dragon spacex CREW DRAGON explosion launch
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
ASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactAll car models  
 
 