Spacecraft Gets Hit by Enormous Coronal Mass Ejection, Survives and Takes Notes

More on this:

1 Invisible Solar Hedgehog Reveals Itself in Extremely Detailed Videos of Our Sun

2 Solar Orbiter Probe Stares at the Sun, Takes Insanely High-Res Photo of Our Star

3 Massive Solar Eruption Spanning for Millions of Miles Detected, There’s Some Good News

4 Solar Orbiter Sees Venus Rising From Really Close, Planet Looks Like an Eclipsed Sun

5 Two Spacecraft Are Set to Have a Double Meeting With Our Hellish Neighbour Venus