Space X Air Is Touted as the First Australian Automatic Stabilizing and Inflating Camper

Australian-made camper trailer Space X Air is designed to handle the roughest terrains and to offer an extremely convenient and user-friendly camping solution, with everything accessible at a push of a button. Its manufacturer also boasts of it being Australia’s first automatic opening, stabilizing, and inflating camper.
Designed by Mars Campers, a company based in Victoria, Australia, the Space X Air is made for off-road adventures and is one of the easiest to set up campers we’ve seen. The trailer is 5.9 m (19 ft) long and comes with independent suspension, four gas shock absorbers, and 265/75 R16 MT tires. It has a payload capacity of 650 kg (1,433 lb) and a lot of storage options.
An external setup control panel gives you easy access to all the features of the Space X Air. The heavy-duty stabilizer legs with individual adjustment are electric and automatic, which means all you have to do is hit a button and they set up themselves. The front and rear lids are also easy to open by simply flipping switches and you’ve got buttons for your awning, as well as for inflating and deflating the main tent (an operation that takes only 30 seconds).
Mars Campers designed the Space X Air to be used mostly outdoors, whether for cooking or simply for entertainment. The trailer comes with a fridge slide that measures 900 mm in length, 540 mm in width, and 530 mm in height (35.4” x 21.2” x 20.8”), an external pantry for all those barbeque condiments you might want to take with you on the road, or any other kitchen-related items. Two 6.5” external waterproof speakers and a TV bracket handle your entertainment needs. You’ve also got two of them inside the trailer as well, where there’s also an internal 20L mini bar cooler.
The external control panel placed at the rear, next to the slide-out kitchen, lets you control the water pump, light, 12V socket, and more. As for the generous kitchen, it comes with a three-burner stove, a sink, an LED light for those midnight cooking sessions, and drawers for storing all your utensils.
Inside the Space X Air there’s enough space to sleep four adults and two kids, with the camper featuring two double beds (measuring 140 x 190 cm/55 x 75”) and a spacious wrap-around lounge that can also be turned into a bed (180 x 190 cm/71 x 75”). On the downside, Space X Air only comes with a portable toilet.
Other amenities found inside the camper are the internal speakers with amplifiers (you've also got amplifiers for the external speakers as well), internal tent lights, two USB plugs, two 12V plugs, and a 6” touch screen media player.
Mars Campers’ Space X Air automatic inflating camper starts at around US $29,800, with plenty of add-ons being available for it, such as a 200W solar panel, a bed upgrade kit, air conditioner, water heater, and more.
The camper is presented in-depth in the video below.
