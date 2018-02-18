Space Wars Coming to a Sky Above You

Nuclear missiles are horrible weapons, but also great deterrents. Despite the threat of total annihilation they pose, they have managed to keep a global war from destroying the planet for nearly 80 years. Should they ever be used, however, peace will last for all eternity.

What’s worrisome for the American intelligence community is the assertion that both countries will have operational capability for ASAT systems within a few years. Of particular concern is the development of weapons capable of knocking out missile defense hardware, the report says.



The report somewhat accuses both China and Russia of using technologies with peaceful applications, for instance harrdware used for satellite inspection, refueling, and repair, as a means to develop satellite-killers.



Included in the Emerging and Disruptive Technology chapter of the report, satellite-busting weapons are considered equally as threatening as the widespread proliferation of artificial intelligence.



“Russia and China continue to publicly and diplomatically promote international agreements on the nonweaponization of space and “no first placement” of weapons in space," says the report.



