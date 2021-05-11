Space Rover Evo-03 Rendering Looks Like a Mean, Alien-Fighting Combine Harvester

Whether it's Elon Musk who gets us there or X Æ A-Xii—or even somebody who's not related to Musk in any way—it's almost a certainty that humans will eventually reach Mars.
When they get there, however, they might not like it. We hear the place is pretty barren and quite inhospitable, not to mention the closest McDonald's is not within walking distance. In fact, nothing is within walking distance save for some rocks, dust, and, if Looney Tunes are to be believed, angry guys with dark faces and Roman helmets.
The first people who get there must be on some serious pills if they're not to succumb to depression and commit suicide the moment they set foot on the Red Planet. Imagine how lost and desperate you would feel if you were transported in the middle of a desert and left there, even if you weren't on your own and had plenty of supplies. Replace "desert" with "deserted planet," and we're talking some seriously dark thoughts. Grown men crying for their mommies or worse.
Do you know what could make them feel better? Safer? A badass vehicle that can make little work of whatever the uncharted planet throws at them. Think of the M577 Armored Personnel Carrier from the second Aliens movie but much higher off the ground, not to mention less army-like and more agricultural.
At least that's what Encho Enchev seems to believe when he imagined what he calls the "Space Rover Evo-03 concept". The Bulgarian author didn't accompany his creation with any explanations, so we're going on a limb here, but we're willing to bet that Encho used a combine harvester as his source of inspiration for the vehicle's overall shape.
Who could have imagined that something used to harvest the fields might have such a strong influence on a vehicle designed, in theory, to conquer new worlds? Well, if you ever stood in front of a combine as it made its way toward you, you probably would think of their appearance as being so benign.
In the absence of a description, it's hard to tell exactly what the Space Rover Evo-03 can and can't do, but just by looking at it, you can tell it doesn't lack solar panels and LED lights. It also seems to have a LiDAR sensor, which would make sense considering you can never know what to expect on Mars in terms of visibility.
Perhaps the most controversial decision Encho made was to equip it with what seem to be missile pods. Now they could very well be used for non-combat purposes (think of the weather manipulation missiles), but looking at the Space Rover, particularly in black paint or army-green, the fact it's actually weaponized seems more and more likely. We are humans, after all, so what would you expect?
When moving the lumbering beast becomes more hassle than it's worth, the Rover has a trike standing ready for quick reconnaissance missions. There is also a UAV flying around in most pictures, suggesting unmanned recon is also an option.
While Encho Enchev's effort definitely hasn't convinced us to sign up for the upcoming Mars mission, it would sure make the prospect more enjoyable (or at least bearable) if we were to commit an awful crime that would be punished by being sent there. Mars as a penitentiary colony—have we just turned the Red Planet into the next Australia?
