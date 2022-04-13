Space Perspective Unveils the Future Neptune Capsule's Luxurious, Cozy Interior

Some of you probably wondered what it would be like to take a private jet to space, meaning to be able to enjoy the luxury and comfort of this type of air travel while being far away from Earth. This is no longer just a fantasy, but a real experience that will be available soon, thanks to the bold space travel company that just revealed the interior of its future spaceship.
Space tourism is taking off, but the interior of spaceships meant for leisure travel did not seem to catch up. Space Perspective, a young company that introduced the unusual SpaceBalloon and the Neptune Spaceship that it will carry, wants to replace the conventional “utilitarian” cabins with one that’s more similar to those of luxury private jets.
The company is giving us a glimpse of what the Space Lounge will look and feel like. Mood lighting and dark surfaces are meant to create an intimate, relaxed atmosphere, compared to the typical bright white interiors of spaceships. This atmosphere will further be enhanced by the unconventional layout that encourages interaction between the passengers.
Of course, the view is the most important thing, so the Neptune capsule claims to boast the largest windows ever flown to space, offering 360-degree views. Guests will even enjoy the great view from the bathroom as well. The Space Lounge is also meant to offer a personalized experience – guests can customize everything from the menu and cocktails served onboard to the lighting and the soundtrack. Wi-Fi will also be available, so that they can livestream this unique experience, which will also be captured with interior and exterior video and stills.
Judging by the images, the term “lounge” seems to be appropriate, as the interior of the Neptune capsule looks much more comfortable and laid-back than would you would expect. And it should be, considering that a six-hour flight onboard this spaceship will cost $125,000 per seat. According to Space Perspective, all seats for the first tip, scheduled for 2024, have already been sold. But the ultimate goal is to eventually turn space tourism into an affordable and highly-comfortable experience for anyone
