Space Launch System Boosters Now Have the NASA Worm

The American space agency is getting ready to roll out the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket onto the pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as soon as this week (March 17). For this event, akin to a public unveiling, the impressive piece of hardware must look its best.
Earlier this week, NASA unveiled the complete scribblings that will adorn to two solid rocket boosters of the SLS. Known as the NASA worm logo, the cursive writing of the agency’s name is now featured in complete form on the pieces of hardware, after the rocket got fully assembled.
NASA’s worm logo dates back to 1975 and was created because the agency’s insignia, known as the meatball and featuring a red chevron wing piercing a blue sphere, was hard to replicate on space hardware.
A firm called Danne & Blackburn is responsible for the worm coming into this world, a symbol that was featured on spacecraft until 1992, when it was retired (except for clothing and souvenir items) in favor of a more vintage design.
Back in 2020, NASA brought back the worm logo, being featured for the first time on the Falcon 9 rocket that took American astronauts to space from American soil for the first time in a decade, as part of the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission.
The SLS boosters will take the logo to high altitudes probably in May, when the launch of the Artemis I mission will take place. It will be the first launch of America’s new Moon exploration program, one meant to return the nation to Earth’s natural satellite, carrying, possibly by the end of the decade, the first woman and first person of color to touch another celestial body.
In the long run, Artemis should kick off the colonization of the Moon, and the first crewed mission to Mars.
