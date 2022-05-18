Sowelo Tiny House Is One of Australia's Forbidden Fruits, You Must Wait Until It's Ripe

On the other hand, their work lives on, and in this spirit, we look at the most prominent construction they build for future tiny homeowners, the 8-meter (26-foot) Sowelo. But, before we explore what your life may be like, let's peer into the depths of this crew and why you should be patiently waiting for their revival.
If this name doesn't ring any bells, it's because Sowelo is from out in Australia. But, if you know anything about how harsh the environment is, you can expect the products they build to keep you free of unwanted critters, are airtight to protect against the elements, and suitable for 100% off-grid living.
Oh, it's also worth mentioning that Sowelo does come with over 25 years of carpentry and industry experience. The result? Homes that aren't just eco-friendly from a construction standpoint; the building process and machines used to create each unit are powered by nothing more than the sun "for a more sustainable and lighter environmental footprint." Like I said, only the good die young, but you can consider that this crew is just hibernating.
Aside from being the biggest structure this crew can build, it's also important to note that it's all built on a 4.5-tonne (4.96-ton) tri-axle trailer. What does this mean? Unlike some larger tiny homes, this one doesn't require a foundation to be set in place. The fact that you can just get up and go whenever you want doesn't need to be pointed out. If you're planning to stay in one place for longer, drop a deck around the thing and expand your living space.
When you first find yourself sitting in front of the Sowelo, your eyes will be struck by the heavy use of wood and large glass windows and doors. A dividing line between the ground floor and loft is clearly visible. With the first steps taken upon your newly installed deck, you find yourself at the front door, looking into a space that bears no difference from the ones you may have lived in your whole life. Go ahead, open the door and walk in. Welcome home.
Initially, you'll enter the living room with a couch on your left, or however you end up decorating the space, but the rest of the home unfurls to your right. Taking a slow stroll through the habitat, you'll pass a fully equipped kitchen with a massive countertop, oven, full gas or electric range, and storage space for your potions, spices, and meats.
Back down below, the very end of the Sowelo hides the bathroom, but it's the little workspace right before it that I want to point out. Sure, you already have the living/dining room to aid you in your digital nomad workflow, but it's the workspace that's optimized to help you cram out those projects while enjoying a view of the outside world.
Sure, the images in the gallery are there just to give you an idea of what's possible, but homes like these are typically custom, so yours will look different. If you like this model, once Sowelo gets back to work, you can ask for this exact same setup. Oh, and you can also expect to dish out over $100,000 for this puppy. But that's in Australian dollars, so in reality, you'll only be dishing out around $70,300 (at current exchange rates). Add a few thousand more for getting one shipped over to the U.S. and enjoy your downsized lifestyle.
