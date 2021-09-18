Soventem Introduces the Race-Car-Inspired EV of Tomorrow, With Instant Curb Appeal

Soventem is not a name that rings a bell, but hopefully that will change soon. Founded by entrepreneur and passionate driver Robert Parson, who boasts of launching his first startup at just 18 years old, Soventem aims to deliver the perfect car for the city, with direct racing influences and an unparalleled level of comfort.
Soventem, in the company’s own words, “will make a difference by producing stylish and futuristic looking cars with eye-candy looks and curb appeal wherever you park!” All the adjectives here are relative, as the first renders for the EV show: the Soventem car, offered in 2 and 4-seater configurations is futuristic-looking and an instant attention-grabber, but everything else is a matter of taste.
Parson is convinced that it’s a matter of a few years until all auto fleets will be electric, just as he’s positive that ride-sharing will become norm. With Soventem, he wants to get ahead of the competition, by delivering a niche product that will pave the way for the future. The goal is to reach a production of just 3,000 units a year, because Parson knows he can’t compete with the big carmakers, as he says in a new interview with AutoCar. That said, the ultimate goal is to create an affordable car.
The Soventem car will be offered in three models: the two-seater, the four-seater, and the e-crypto car. The only difference between the third option and the other two is that it will include the hardware and software to mine for cryptocurrency when being used, thus literally “print” money for the owner. Canadian maker Daymak has already done this with its Spiritus prototype, so seemingly, there’s a market for it.
You can rent a Soventem car or you can buy it, and this is how Parson thinks he will make it affordable. The company says renting such an EV is possible for anything between 30 minutes and 30 days, by using the dedicated app and placing an order based on preference (color, number of seats, and destination). All units will be delivered fully charged, and Soventem is touting a 300-mile (483-km) range per charge, though no details on the electric powertrain have been made public yet.
On the topic of the electric powertrain, the company says there will be an option for four motors, which will deliver supercar-comparable performance. A full charge will take just five minutes, and a “tri-power” system is planned for 2029, which will supposedly reduce reliance on chargers by extracting hydrogen from polluted air and converting it into electricity. Again, details remain scarce, but Parson promises they will be revealed in due time – namely, when a crowdfunding campaign launches. “Soon.”
the experience. For instance, the two-seater, which adopts a 1+1 arrangement, includes a driver camera feed into a screen on the back of the driver seat, so that the passenger in the rear can have “direct” communication with whoever is in front.
The highlight in terms of tech is Lucy, a personal assistant and “Family Friend” that will be able to chat with occupants in their native tongue, “ping” friends from contact lists if the friends are in nearby locations, and memorize the occupants for future rides. Lucy won’t just know everything about whoever drives or rides in a Soventem EV, but it will be “connected to everything,” Parson says. Lucy has been developed in-house; you can see “her” in the video presentation below.
Soventem plans to offer over 100,000 possible combinations and options on the three models, so that chances of two cars being similar are slim. It’s also considering the possibility of offering custom builds, but that’s so far down the line it’s not worth talking about right now.
Still, the Soventem EV is eyeing a March 2024 introduction.
