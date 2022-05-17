Southeast Asia New Ford Ranger Preliminary Fuel Figures Released, Australia out Soon

The new Ford Ranger's preliminary fuel figures are live, and based on the stats, the lineup may be losing its most fuel economic model, CarExpert, reported. The Ford Raptor also loses its 3.5 tonnes (3,500 kg) tow rating.
According to the folks over at CarExpert, the data shared online are for the ASEAN Markets, including Thailand, but could also represent what the Australian markets should expect.
The American market new Ranger will likely come with the same turbocharged 2.3-liter 4-cylinder as its outgoing model. Other markets, including the European, ASEAN, and Australian markets, will get the single-turbo 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel variant.
According to the figures, the incoming Ranger model will have a combined cycle fuel consumption of 7.6-l/100 km (31 mpg). Compared to the outgoing 2.2-liter turbo-diesel variants, the twin-cab variants will come with a 7.8 l/100 km (30 mpg) and 8 l/100 km (29 mpg) consumption, respectively.
Additionally, the new generation Ford Ranger won't have a manual option and will come exclusively with an automatic gearbox in the Australian market. The outgoing Ranger single cab-chassis low-rider has a fuel economy of 6.5L/100 (36 mpg).
Shared figures show the new 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel 4-cylinder has a preliminary consumption of 6.9 l/100 km (34 mpg) and 7.2 l/100 km (33 mpg). Australia will likely miss the former (6.9 l/100/34 mpg) variant that might have a manual transmission.
In comparison, the outgoing bi-turbo version has a consumption of 7.4 l/100 km (32 mpg) for the Super Cab, 8 l/100 km (29 mpg) for the Double Cab, and 8.2 l/100 km (29 mpg) for the Raptor X.
While the shared table shows the start/stop fuel-saving option as standard, only selected variants with the bi-turbo unit will have the feature. Earlier in the year, Ford announced it would sell and deliver some of its vehicles without certain semiconductors amid the component crisis. These features will be fitted later by official dealerships, Automotive News reported.
The new 3.0-liter turbo-diesel V6, though considerably more potent than the outgoing model, comes with a speculated consumption of 8.4 l/100 (28 mpg). Preliminary figures show that the incoming Ranger Raptor with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo petrol V6 consumes 11.5/100 km (20 mpg).
The 3.0-liter V6 turbo-diesel and 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol will come with automatic start and stop feature as standard.
The American market new Ranger will likely come with the same turbocharged 2.3-liter 4-cylinder as its outgoing model. Other markets, including the European, ASEAN, and Australian markets, will get the single-turbo 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel variant.
According to the figures, the incoming Ranger model will have a combined cycle fuel consumption of 7.6-l/100 km (31 mpg). Compared to the outgoing 2.2-liter turbo-diesel variants, the twin-cab variants will come with a 7.8 l/100 km (30 mpg) and 8 l/100 km (29 mpg) consumption, respectively.
Additionally, the new generation Ford Ranger won't have a manual option and will come exclusively with an automatic gearbox in the Australian market. The outgoing Ranger single cab-chassis low-rider has a fuel economy of 6.5L/100 (36 mpg).
Shared figures show the new 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel 4-cylinder has a preliminary consumption of 6.9 l/100 km (34 mpg) and 7.2 l/100 km (33 mpg). Australia will likely miss the former (6.9 l/100/34 mpg) variant that might have a manual transmission.
In comparison, the outgoing bi-turbo version has a consumption of 7.4 l/100 km (32 mpg) for the Super Cab, 8 l/100 km (29 mpg) for the Double Cab, and 8.2 l/100 km (29 mpg) for the Raptor X.
While the shared table shows the start/stop fuel-saving option as standard, only selected variants with the bi-turbo unit will have the feature. Earlier in the year, Ford announced it would sell and deliver some of its vehicles without certain semiconductors amid the component crisis. These features will be fitted later by official dealerships, Automotive News reported.
The new 3.0-liter turbo-diesel V6, though considerably more potent than the outgoing model, comes with a speculated consumption of 8.4 l/100 (28 mpg). Preliminary figures show that the incoming Ranger Raptor with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo petrol V6 consumes 11.5/100 km (20 mpg).
The 3.0-liter V6 turbo-diesel and 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol will come with automatic start and stop feature as standard.