Soulja Boy Switches to Another Mercedes, This Time, a Black G-Wagen

Private jets, powerful cars, and a lot of music were in store for Soulja Boy recently. And, despite all the other luxury models found in his driveway, the rapper is now all about a Mercedes-AMG G 63, which served as his ride to a private jet.
Some people may know Soulja Boy for his songs like “Crank That,” “Kiss Me Thru The Phone,” or “Pretty Boy Swag,” but he would want you to know him as the rapper who “invented” a lot of things.
For example, he takes great pride in the fact that he “invented” the money challenge, where the rapper spelled with dollar bills. Next, he claimed he was the one who inspired all the other rappers to switch to yellow cars, because he did it first.
Now, his latest reason to brag is that he’s the “first rapper to record an album on a jet.” We cannot verify that claim, but Soulja really believes that. He recently took a flight in a private jet, where, besides making music, he took some time to shoot some cool shots for the ‘Gram.
And his ride there is worth mentioning, too. The rapper posed with a Mercedes-AMG G 63, which is a top choice for the rich and famous, both for its rugged exterior and its performance. His comes with black exterior paint and a black and red interior color scheme.
Under the hood, the legendary G 63 has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that puts out 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which is more than enough to propel the SUV from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds.
Besides the fact that it’s fast on the highway, being able to hit a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph), the G 63 is also capable of handling any type of rough terrain.
While we don’t know whether Soulja Boy has any intention of taking the G 63 off-roading, he surely seems to be enjoying the comfort and performance of the car.
