Want to Fly High in a $200K German-Engineered Motorhome? Get the Concorde Credo

4 Vintage Endurance Racing Vibes Make Their Presence Felt on This Honda CBR600RR

3 Kawasaki GPZ900R Ninja Went From Weary to Eerie After a Custom Transformation

More on this:

Sophisticated Elegance Is a Virtue for This Neatly Customized Honda CB400F

This, right here, is how you breathe new life into a weary motorcycle! 14 photos



For this particular project, the Mokka crew was tasked with transforming a drowsy SOHC inline-four engine, which packs four Mikuni carbs, eight valves and a displacement of 408cc. When the tachometer reaches 8,500 spins, the air-cooled powerplant will go about delivering 37 ponies to a six-speed gearbox.



On the other hand, a peak torque output of 24 pound-feet (33 Nm) will be summoned at approximately 7,500 revs per minute. Ultimately, the oomph is handed over to a chain final drive, resulting in a humble top speed of 104 mph (167 kph). Now that we’ve examined the CB400F’s technical specifications, let’s see what Hungary’s aftermarket craftsmen have to bring to the table.



For starters, the



At the front end, we notice a unique headlight assembly, clip-on handlebars and a bolt-on top clamp manufactured by Cognito Moto. The new clip-ons are tastefully complemented by rear-mounted foot pegs, working in unison to achieve an aggressive riding posture.



In terms of powertrain adjustments, CB400’s mill received youthful bearings and seals, as well as a unique stainless-steel exhaust system that wears a shiny Delkevic muffler. Furthermore, the electrics have been overhauled with an array of Motogadget items and a lithium battery. To wrap it all up, Mokka amputated the stock subframe to make way for their own alternative, housing an LED lighting strip and a gorgeous solo saddle.



The custom treasure we’re featuring today hails from a Hungarian firm located in Budapest, just minutes away from the banks of the Danube River. The enterprise in question is none other than Mokka Cycles – one of Eastern Europe’s most reputed workshops when it comes to moto wizardry.For this particular project, the Mokka crew was tasked with transforming a drowsy Honda CB400F into a delightful cafe racer. The donor comes equipped with a four-strokeinline-four engine, which packs four Mikuni carbs, eight valves and a displacement of 408cc. When the tachometer reaches 8,500 spins, the air-cooled powerplant will go about delivering 37 ponies to a six-speed gearbox.On the other hand, a peak torque output of 24 pound-feet (33 Nm) will be summoned at approximately 7,500 revs per minute. Ultimately, the oomph is handed over to a chain final drive, resulting in a humble top speed of 104 mph (167 kph). Now that we’ve examined the CB400F’s technical specifications, let’s see what Hungary’s aftermarket craftsmen have to bring to the table.For starters, the bike ’s suspension was revised using a selection of YSS goodies, including progressive springs for the forks and adjustable shock absorbers. The 18-inch hoops sport fresh spokes and powder-coated rims, which are hugged firmly by Classic Attack tires from Continental.At the front end, we notice a unique headlight assembly, clip-on handlebars and a bolt-on top clamp manufactured by Cognito Moto. The new clip-ons are tastefully complemented by rear-mounted foot pegs, working in unison to achieve an aggressive riding posture.In terms of powertrain adjustments, CB400’s mill received youthful bearings and seals, as well as a unique stainless-steel exhaust system that wears a shiny Delkevic muffler. Furthermore, the electrics have been overhauled with an array of Motogadget items and a lithium battery. To wrap it all up, Mokka amputated the stock subframe to make way for their own alternative, housing an LED lighting strip and a gorgeous solo saddle.