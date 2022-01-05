Sony Joins EV Revolution, Vision-S 02 SUV Unveiled at CES Under Sony Mobility Umbrella

Sony’s flirting with the automotive world is nothing new, as the electronics giant already produces a lot of car components. Two years ago, the Japanese company revealed the Vision-S concept but denied any plans to become a carmaker. This year the story is different, and the Vision-S 02 concept could be the real deal, helping Sony wage an all-out war against Tesla and the likes.
Sony is finally serious about building electric cars and is confident enough to throw the gauntlet to the establishment with the Vision-S 02 concept. Unlike the first Vision-S concept unveiled two years ago, this one is an SUV and it looks just as ready to take on the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Sony is no longer shy about their plans either, as they admit this second concept is more than a technological test bench, with plans “to explore entry into the EV market.”
OK, “plans to explore” doesn’t sound like much, but coming from a big company like Sony this is as good as it gets. The electronics giant even established the new company Sony Mobility Inc. to handle the development and production for the future cars wearing Sony lettering on the back.
Sony partnered with Magna Steyr to work on the first S 01 prototype and we knew they had big plans when we saw one tested in winter conditions last year. Although it is not confirmed yet, we are confident Sony will continue with this partnership for the Vision-S 02 SUV, especially as the two concepts are closely related.
The Vision-S 02 is 192.7 inches (4,895 mm) long, 76.0 inches (1,930 mm) wide, and 65.0 inches (1,650 mm) tall and as such fits right in between the Tesla Model Y and the Model X. The car will retain the Vision-S 01 underpinnings, so expect a dual-motor setup with a total of 400 kW or 536 HP. No performance data were offered but Sony targeted “less than five seconds” for the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time with the S 01 sedan and we expect this to be true also in the case of S 02. The SUV's top speed would be “more than 112 mph” or 180 kph across the Atlantic.
Official images show a very mature design bot inside and out. The interior is dominated by the full-width display that replaces the dashboard and we know it will accommodate up to seven passengers. Sony will continue to push the boundaries of autonomous driving, and the S 02 will be packed full of sensors. Sony is currently well underway with the release of “Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)” on public roads.
Being a Sony, expect the Vision-S 02 to feature extensive communications equipment, as well as state-of-the-art entertainment capabilities. Sony also mentions the inclusion of the “Bravia Core for Vision-S” video service, as well as gaming capabilities for their future cars, so these will probably be more like home theaters on wheels.
