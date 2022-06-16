autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Open Top Month
Car reviews:
 

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. Is the Name of the Company That Will Sell the Sony Vision-S

Home > News > Industry
16 Jun 2022, 19:04 UTC ·
In March, Sony finally stopped with that silly talk that it was not planning to sell a car it spent time and millions developing. While it seemed it would build it with Magna, Sony chose a Japanese company to help it make it: Honda. Now we know what their joint venture is called, and the name is rather uninspired: Sony Honda Mobility Inc.
Sony Vision-S and Sony Vision-S 02 SUV 62 photos
Sony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-SSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaSony Vision-S 02 SUV unveiled at CES under Sony Mobility umbrellaHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda's electric flagship EV looks like a new NSXAmong the 30 EV Honda plans to sell until 2030, we can see a pickup truckHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plansHonda's electric specialty electric sports car could be called S2000, Prelude, or something else entirelyHonda's specialty and flagship electric sports carsHonda presents its electrification plansHonda presents its electrification plans
We find it difficult to call the Vision-S or the Vision-S 02 something built by Sony Honda. Either we’ll just call it a Sony, and that’s it, or the new company will elaborate a new name for the manufacturer that this new joint venture created. We’ll have plenty of time to learn about that: the first services and products will only be available by 2025 – if it receives all due regulatory approvals.

The date for the company to present its first vehicle means it wants three years to offer its first vehicles. In other words, they will probably be developed from the ground up. That could mean that the new “Sony Honda Whatever” would sit on a Honda architecture. But there’s a problem: Honda’s first electric platform – the Honda e: Architecture – will only debut in 2026.

Apart from an electric kei car that will be put for sale in 2024, all other electric Hondas will be built over GM’s Ultium platform. Considering that the “Sony Honda Whatever” will focus on the American market, it could also use this architecture if GM is ok with that. The other possibility is that Sony and Honda are ok with paying Magna to use the platform that underpins the Vision-S and the Vision-S 02. That would give them a chance to reach customers as they are. At this point, it looks like a remote possibility.

Whether with the Ultium or Magna’s platform, the new EVs from the joint venture will present “cutting-edge vehicle body manufacturing technology.” That seems to suggest massive castings. Sony should focus on software and onboard technology. Whatever this new company plans to offer, it has our attention. Let’s hope it can keep it for three years.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Sony Honda Sony Honda Mobility sony vision-s 02 ultium Sony Vision-S Magna
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories