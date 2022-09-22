Sonny's 727 Hemi V8 Belts Out 1,347 HP on Pump Gas, Offered at No Reserve

Allie Ray Welch out of Chelsea, Wisconsin received a patent for the hemispherical combustion chamber at the beginning of the 20th century. A few decades later, Chrysler made the Hemi a thing in 1950 for 1951.
Originally called FirePower, the Hemi V8 became a fire-breathing monster a decade later with the 426-ci leviathan that’s alternatively known as the elephant engine. Be that as it may, the powerplant we’re covering on this occasion displaces a ridiculous 727 cubic inches, which means 11.9 liters.
To whom it may concern, the company behind this gargantuan piece of mechanical artwork was founded by Estol Fletcher Leonard. Nicknamed Sonny, this guy made a name for himself by developing stupidly large V8s. For example, back in 2012, Mr. Leonard revealed a 1,005.8-ci monster. For our metric friends, those cubes convert to a simply outrageous 16.5 liters.
Turning our attention back to the 727 in the photo gallery and the featured clip, “the engine was intended for use with a project that was later abandoned.” In storage since 2016, the BRODIX aluminum-blocked V8 is currently listed on Bring a Trailer with six days left on the ticker.
Offered at no reserve, the 11.9-liter Hemi currently sits on a high bid of $9,000 even though it was purchased for $69,521.01 back in 2016. Adjusted for inflation, the original price converts to $85,789.61 in today’s moolah.
Sold without a control unit, the engine features 5.0-inch bore spacing, dished pistons, a Dailey billet oil pan, a five-stage oil pump of the dry-sump variety, polished valve covers, and Precision 65-pounds-per-hour fuel injectors. The list of goodies further includes a wiring harness, EFI provisions, a four-barrel throttle body from Accufab, a power steering pump, an ignition system, an alternator, and even a compressor for air conditioning. Constructed from steel, the engine stand is also included in the sale.
Designed for 91- to 93-octane fuel, this no-nonsense motor is compatible with BigStuff3 and MSD control units. On an engine note, the seller highlights 1,347 horsepower at 7,000 rpm on the engine dyno.
